FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Mid Icon Jairzinho SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

After several weeks of leaks on Twitter, the Mid Icon version of Jairzinho has finally arrived as a Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The legendary Brazilian winger was added to the FUT Icon roster this year and is undoubtedly amongst the most overpowered and coveted attackers in the game. With his SBC finally being released, fans will finally be able to get their hands on this card.

Icons have been an integral part of Ultimate Team since their inception. The concept of having multiple versions of legendary footballers representing various stages of their careers was first introduced in FIFA 18. It adds a whole new dynamic to squad building in Ultimate Team. The latest SBC offers the Mid version of Jairzinho, who is among the most meta wingers in FIFA 23.

EA Sports releases 90-rated Jairzinho as SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

How to complete the SBC

The Mid Icon SBC consists of nine individual segments, each with its own stipulations and pack reward. These are the specific conditions that must be completed to unlock the card:

Born Legend

Rare players: Exactly 11

Player level: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Rare players: Exactly 11

Player level: Exactly Silver

The Hurricane

Number of players from Brazil: Minimum one

Squad Rating: Minimum 84

Top-Notch

Team of the Week or FUT Champions Players: Minimum one

Squad rating: Minimum 85

86-rated Squad

Squad rating: Minimum 86

87-rated Squad

Squad rating: Minimum 87

88-rated Squad

Squad rating: Minimum 88

89-rated Squad

Squad rating: Minimum 89

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around a million FUT coins, which comes as no surprise since it requires several high-rated players to complete. The high-rated cards are expensive on the FIFA 23 transfer market.

What does the mid version of Jairzinho look like in-game?

The 90-rated right-wing card possesses the following stats in six key aspects:

Pace: 93

Dribbling: 91

Shooting: 89

Defending: 49

Passing: 86

Physicality: 75

The player also has a four-star weak foot and five-star skill moves, allowing it to showcase the traditional Brazilian flair on the virtual pitch of FIFA 23.

Is the SBC worth completing?

Jairzinho is undoubtedly among the most viable attackers in the current meta of FIFA 23. His new version is significantly better than his base variant and has a price of around 1.15 million coins on the transfer market. This makes the cost of the SBC rather reasonable. Moreover, fans can further bring the Squad Building Challenge's price down by using untradeables available in their clubs.

Jairzinho is widely revered as a legend of the sport, and his addition to the Icon roster of FIFA 23 led to gamers being eager to try out his in-game cards. The Brazilian player is most commonly known because of his incredible performances for the national side, where he featured alongside the likes of Pele and Garrincha.

His most impressive and renowned contributions came during the 1970 FIFA World Cup, where he spearheaded the Brazilian attack and won the Silver Boot, earning a reputation for being a prolific goalscorer. Nicknamed 'The Hurricane', Jairzinho's abilities on the pitch justify this title, and his skills have been accurately represented in FIFA 23 as well.

