FIFA 23 Crack the Net SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

The Crack the Net SBC is a new daily pack Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 23 released as part of the Fantasy FUT content. Single-task utility challenges such as this have become a staple in Ultimate Team as they give players a steady stream of content in addition to exclusive challenges and objectives.

The previous game's Fantasy FUT promo has made a comeback in FIFA 23. This time, however, the cards have the potential to get a lot more boosts to their stats due to their upgrade path, which was revamped to take into consideration their designated domestic club competition results of future games.

With plenty of powerful items being released in the game, players looking to acquire some of them will do well to open as many packs as they can while the Fantasy FUT promo is active, making cheap daily content a must-do for all Ultimate Team enthusiasts. Here's a quick guide to completing the Crack the Net SBC in FIFA 23, along with a short analysis of the challenge.

How to complete the Crack the Net SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

To complete the Crack the Net SBC, you must complete a single task with these requirements within the next two days.

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Leagues represented in the squad: Minimum of 2

Nationalities represented in the squad: Maximum of 2

Rare cards in the squad: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 50

Required chemistry points: Minimum of 14

Rewards: 1x Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 2,000 - 2,500 FUT Coins Across platforms

Is Crack the Net SBC worth completing in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Dynamic upgradeable cards are nothing new in the game since the Showdown series offered much the same. What sets Fantasy FUT items apart is that, unlike RTTF or Showdown cards that have upgrades tied to their teams' results in either specific fixtures or international club competitions, this series' upgrades will take into account both a team and its player's performance on the pitch.

Furthermore, some Heroes cards in the game have also received special versions via Fantasy FUT. These items also have the chance to get upgraded if some of their prior clubs do well in their upcoming matchups in their respective domestic leagues.

With this many lucrative cards being released into FIFA 23, packs have become quite valuable for players looking to get their hands on new cards. Squad Building Challenges such as Crack the Net SBC, while not guaranteeing a Fantasy FUT card, have the potential to offer one.

Crack the Net SBC analysis

The list of requirements in the Crack the Net Squad Building Challenge might seem long, but even a cursory glance at them shows that they are actually quite simple and easy to meet, even for more casual FUT players who do not have much fodder.

FIFA 23 players looking to build an elligable squad that meets all aforementioned requirements from scratch will need to invest around 2,200 coins worth of fodder as per such items' current market rates. This SBC's low cost is a result of its lenient chemistry points and squad rating requirements.

Completing the challenge will yield a pack of Two Rare Gold Players, which can always be a card from the ongoing promo. With Fantasy FUT bringing some very good cards to FIFA 23, the Crack the Net SBC is a must-do for any FIFA Ultimate Team enthusiast, considering its relatively low cost and high reward potential.

