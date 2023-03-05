FIFA 23 Never Lose SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

The Fantasy FUT promo is in full swing in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and EA Sports has stuck to tradition by introducing new daily pack SBCs in FUT. These Squad Building Challenges have been a common occurrence in almost every event so far this year, allowing gamers to get their hands on some exciting packs in hopes of obtaining an elusive promo card.

The Fantasy FUT event has introduced two separate squads of special cards in packs, with one lineup featuring active footballers and the other consisting of FUT Heroes. These items are dynamic in nature and could potentially receive upgrades based on their team's performances in real life. With such incredible cards up for grabs in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, fans will be eager to obtain as many packs as possible.

The Never Lose SBC is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

How to complete the Never Lose SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The SBC consists of a single squad featuring a set of stipulations that must be fulfilled to obtain the pack reward on offer. These are the specific requirements that you must meet to complete this challenge:

First-owned players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Max nationalities in the squad: Five

Players from the same league: Minimum two in your starting eleven

Players from the same club: Maximum five in your starting eleven

Minimum Team Rating: 75

Total Chemistry points: Minimum 23

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

The overall expected cost of this SBC is around 6,000 FUT coins, which is to be expected considering how cheap low-rated gold cards are in FIFA 23's Transfer Market. This challenge offers a tradeable Jumbo Premium Gold Pack upon being beaten and will be available in-game for the next three days.

Is it worth completing the Never Lose SBC in Ultimate Team?

The SBC costs only 6,000 coins to complete and offers a tradeable Jumbo Premium Gold Pack as a reward, which has a value of 15,000 coins in the FUT Store. This alone makes the SBC a worthwhile proposition, especially with the plethora of special cards available in FIFA 23's packs at the moment.

Not only has EA Sports added two rosters of upgradeable Fantasy FUT items into packs, the current Team of the Week lineup consists of names like Lionel Messi and Phil Foden as well. With so many overpowered items up for grabs, daily SBCs are worth their weight in gold for gamers looking to get the most out of their club's assets.

Pack-based SBCs are a common theme shared by various FIFA 23 promos, providing gamers with the opportunity to exchange low-rated cards for enticing packs. With Advanced Squad Building Challenges offering untradeable rewards, SBCs like Never Lose provide better value, as they cost very little to complete.

This one is also the first daily pack-based SBC of the Fantasy FUT promo, and with two weeks of the event yet to arrive in FIFA 23, gamers will be hoping that EA Sports releases such challenges every day.

