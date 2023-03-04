How will Fantasy FUT upgrades work in FIFA 23?

The Fantasy FUT promo is currently live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, introducing some amazing cards for the entire community. Players can now find these cards in packs, with the ongoing promo even featuring a set of special Heroes. What makes all of these cards so enterprising is the fact that each of them can get upgrades in the future.

Although EA Sports has reintroduced the promo from how it used to work in FIFA 22, there's a slight change this year. Essentially, there are more upgrades available for each card, which makes the promo far more enterprising for players. Furthermore, there's an added facet of the new version of Heroes, which offers more options to players.

Understanding the Fantasy FUT upgrade system is extremely important in FIFA 23. Although every card could potentially receive an upgrade in the future, it's not guaranteed by any means. Picking the correct option would be rather beneficial as players could likely sell them for a much higher price in the future. Let's take a look at the existing system that EA Sports has implemented with the ongoing promo.

FIFA 23's upgrade system of Fantasy FUT cards points at significant investment opportunities for players

The recently released Fantasy FUT promo isn't the first instance that features cards with dynamic upgrade potential. This refers to the potential chance of the cards getting stats and overall upgrades in the future. However, these upgrades aren't guaranteed, and certain conditions will have to be fulfilled first.

Here's the complete system for the upgrades that have been implemented in FIFA 23:

Win in one out of the next six games: +1 upgrade

Three appearances in the next six games: +1 upgrade

Two goals/assists (ATT/MID) or two clean sheets (DEF/GK) in the next six games: +1 upgrade

Avoid defeat in the next six games: +1 upgrade

There are a few other things that players must note in the game:

Only domestic league results will be considered. Any match in European club competitions will be excluded.

All games scheduled on or after March 17 will be considered.

The date of upgrades could vary from one card to another.

Here's the system of upgrades that have been implemented for Fantasy FUT Heroes:

Win in one out of the next six games: +1 upgrade

Avoid defeat in the next six games: +1 upgrade

All of this becomes far more interesting for Heroes as they're special cards of former footballers. Considering that these footballers have retired as legends and are no longer active, the assigned conditions for them are less than those of active footballers. Moreover, the games of their assigned clubs on the card are to be considered.

For example, David Ginola's regular Heroes card has PSG as the designated club. Furthermore, EA Sports has just released a new version of Ginola with Newcastle as the designated club. Hence, Newcastle United's games and results will be considered for the Frenchman to get an upgrade in the future.

There are different ways to find Fantasy FUT cards in FIFA 23, and the bulk of them are available in the packs. Players can find additional options by completing SBCs and objectives to expand their collection.

Those who love investing in cards can also get certain cards for cheap, which are likely to get upgrades in the future. Every upgrade will raise their valuation in FIFA 23, so a judicious pick could help someone make a lot of coins.

Poll : 0 votes