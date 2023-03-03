All leaked FIFA 23 Fantasy FUT Hero cards, including Ginola, Pele, and more

The Fantasy FUT promo is about to begin in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and leaks suggest that the roster will feature FUT Heroes like David Ginola and Abedi Pele. This is a massive addition to the game, as FUT Hero items are some of the most overpowered and desirable cards in Ultimate Team.

Fantasy FUT combines elements of Ultimate Team with real-life football. These special cards receive upgrades based on the performances of the team and individual players. However, in the case of Fantasy FUT Hero cards like Ginola and Pele, their upgrades will depend entirely on their designated team.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on leaks from Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Ledley King, Harry Kewell, and other players rumored to arrive as Fantasy FUT Hero cards in FIFA 23

When it comes to base FUT Hero items in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, David Ginola is arguably the most overpowered in the title's current meta. His abilities on the virtual pitch are reflected accurately in his price in the FUT transfer market. His leaked Fantasy FUT card will undoubtedly be among the most expensive cards in the game.

According to leaks from FUT Sheriff, Ginola will receive upgrades based on how Newcastle United perform in the Premier League. The French attacker will receive an upgrade of two OVRs based on whether the club can fulfill certain stipulations.

Similarly, Abedi Pele is rumored to be included on the promo roster. The legendary attacker is often regarded as one of the best players to ever grace Ligue 1, and his leaked Fantasy FUT version will receive upgrades based on how Lyon performs in the league.

Pele has a base rating of 89 in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and his promo version will definitely receive a significant boost over his former card.

Joan Capdevila has also been leaked as an inclusion in the FIFA 23 promo. His base card was rather underwhelming due to his low pace attributes, but his World Cup version is regarded by many as the best left-back in the game.

With such hype surrounding the Spanish defender, his Fantasy FUT item representing Villareal will be highly sought-after.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff Capdevilla is coming as FUT FANTASY



BEST LB IN THE GAME.



Stats are prediction ✍🏻



Make sure to follow @Criminal__x



#FIFA23 Capdevillais coming as FUT FANTASYBEST LB IN THE GAME.Stats are prediction ✍🏻Make sure to follow @FutSheriff 🚨Capdevilla 🇪🇸 is coming as FUT FANTASY🔥BEST LB IN THE GAME.Stats are prediction ✍🏻Make sure to follow @FutSheriff & @Criminal__x ✅#FIFA23 https://t.co/7kauwywTkR

Ledley King is the most recent addition to the FUT Hero roster of FIFA 23. The English defender was added to the database several months after the release of the game and will reportedly be receiving a Fantasy FUT version representing Spurs as well.

Despite being rather short for a centre-back, Ivan Cordoba was considered one of the finest defensive talents in Serie A during his stint with Inter.

The Colombian's talent is reflected accurately on the virtual pitch, and his leaked Fantasy FUT card will prove to be an excellent addition to Serie A squads in FIFA 23.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriffs CORDOBA is coming as FANTASY FUT



Stats are prediction ✍🏻



Make sure to follow



#FIFA23 CORDOBAis coming as FANTASY FUTStats are prediction ✍🏻Make sure to follow @FutSheriffs 🚨CORDOBA🇨🇴 is coming as FANTASY FUT🔥Stats are prediction ✍🏻Make sure to follow @FutSheriffs #FIFA23 https://t.co/zgF0vXm0Hl

Leeds United legend Harry Kewell is also scheduled to receive a Fantasy FUT item. Both his base and World Cup versions were incredibly overpowered at the time of their introduction, making his leaked Fantasy card even more exciting. However, with Leeds struggling to achieve favorable results, upgrades might be difficult for this Hero version.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff Kewell is coming as FANTASY FUT🦸🏻‍♂️



Stats are prediction ✍🏻



Based on Leeds performance 🦸🏻‍♂️



Make sure to follow @Criminal__x



#FIFA23 Kewellis coming as FANTASY FUT🦸🏻‍♂️Stats are prediction ✍🏻Based on Leeds performance 🦸🏻‍♂️Make sure to follow @FutSheriff 🚨Kewell🇦🇺 is coming as FANTASY FUT🦸🏻‍♂️✅Stats are prediction ✍🏻Based on Leeds performance 🦸🏻‍♂️Make sure to follow @FutSheriff & @Criminal__x 🔥#FIFA23 https://t.co/NGywoYBYKa

Peter Crouch is yet another Premier League hero who has been leaked as a Fantasy FUT item.

While Crouch doesn't adhere to the meta of FIFA 23 like Ginola and Abedi Pele, he is still a fan-favorite due to his real-life persona. The former Liverpool forward will definitely be a card to watch out for in-game.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriffs Peter Crouch 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 is coming as a Fantasy FUT Hero



Stats are prediction ✍🏻



Make sure to follow



#FIFA23 Peter Crouch 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 is coming as a Fantasy FUT HeroStats are prediction ✍🏻Make sure to follow @FutSheriffs 🚨 Peter Crouch 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 is coming as a Fantasy FUT HeroStats are prediction ✍🏻Make sure to follow @FutSheriffs #FIFA23 https://t.co/smh2zYMzC7

With the likes of David Ginola and Abedi Pele included in the upcoming promo lineup, fans are more excited than ever for the promo to begin.

Poll : 0 votes