FIFA 23 leaks hint at David Ginola and Ivan Cordoba Heroes Fantasy FUT Heroes coming to Ultimate Team

FIFA 23 players might find some impressive items in the Fantasy FUT promo. This is because David Ginola and Ivan Cordoba are expected to receive special Heroes versions in it. This information was offered by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who made posts on their social media accounts.

If the rumors turn out to be true, the inclusions will absolutely delight the entire community. Heroes are special items of footballers who retired as legends of the sport. FIFA 23 players are traditionally restricted to standard cards, but things have changed for the better this time around.

David Ginola and Ivan Cordoba’s upcoming Fantasy FUT Heroes cards in FIFA 23 could see high demand

Both Ginola and Cordoba have been illustrious names in the world of football, and both of them were professionals of the highest degree. It’s no wonder that EA Sports introduced them in the Heroes collection for Ultimate Team.

Once the Fantasy FUT promo goes live, it will certainly offer FIFA 23 players plenty of choices in terms of special items. Cordoba and Ginola are just the first couple of Heroes cards expected to make an appearance in that upcoming promo.

The community is already aware of new versions of legendary cards appearing in Ultimate Team. FutSheriff mentioned the same on March 1, and now two of those items have been named.

Ginola and Cordoba have been excellent additions to FIFA 23 so far, and their Fantasy FUT cards could certainly take things to new heights. All the cards under the promo will likely be related to an upgrade system through which they can be improved. Based on real-life results from their clubs, the cards in the promo will receive multiple boosts, leading to better stats and higher overalls.

Some FIFA 23 players were upset with the fact that EA Sports didn’t introduce any World Cup version of David Ginola. Such individuals may finally have a fitting alternative to use in Ultimate Team with the upcoming release. As for Cordoba, his special card will be an addition to other items related to him already in Ultimate Team.

It remains to be seen what the upcoming inclusions' official stats will be, which could determine their viability. More leaks are expected to appear as the release date of the promo draws near. Fantasy FUT is expected to be a two-team affair, with the first one arriving on March 3.

