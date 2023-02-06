FIFA 23 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero PP SBC (February 5): Complete list of all available rewards in Ultimate Team

The 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero PP SBC's addition to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team has been a surprise. It was released by EA Sports during the ongoing Future Stars promo and offers both the 87+ base and World Cup versions of Hero items.

The WC cards were released during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and EA Sports collaborated with Marvel to design them. They were introduced via packs in November and can no longer be found outside the FUT market. This is what makes January 5's 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero PP SBC so unique.

The actual reward pool for this Squad Building Challenge is huge, considering the total number of Hero cards in FIFA 23. However, there’s a minimum limit on the eligible rewards that can be obtained through the SBC. Hence, it’s worth noting for players what they can get by completing the challenge and if it will be worth their in-game resources.

FIFA 23 players will be able to keep one of the three picks they receive from the 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero PP SBC

When it comes to the eligible reward pool of the 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero PP SBC, there are two things worth mentioning. Firstly, any card that can be obtained as a reward will be rated 87 or higher in FIFA 23, as the name of this Squad Building Challenge suggests. Secondly, all three picks received upon completing it will be either Base or FIFA World Cup versions of Hero cards.

Here are the Base Heroes in the Base or FIFA World Cup Hero PP SBC:

Jorge Campos GK 87

Yaya Toure CDM 87

Harry Kewell LW 87

Claudio Marchisio CM 87

Tomas Brolin LW 87

Ivan Cordoba CB 87

Joe Cole RW 87

Hidatoshi Nakata CAM 87

Diego Forlan ST 88

Javier Mascherano CB 88

Rafael Marquez CB 88

Diego Milito ST 88

Ricardo Carvalho CB 88

Mario Gomez ST 88

Antonio Di Natale ST 88

Jay-Jay Okocha CAM 88

Lucio CB 89

Jean-Pierre Papin ST 89

Rudi Voller ST 89

Jurgen Koller CB 89

David Ginola LM 89

Abedi Pele CAM 89

Fernando Morientes ST 89

There are other Heroes cards in FIFA 23, but they have been excluded from the pool due to their overalls needing to be above the 87 mark, which they were not. Some of the cards on the list remain highly valued by the community, and acquiring them can be highly beneficial.

FIFA 23 FUT World Cup Heroes in the Base or FIFA World Cup Hero PP SBC

Here are all the World Cup Heroes in the Base or FIFA World Cup Hero PP SBC:

Yaya Toure (Ivory Coast/Premier League, 89)

Park Ji-sung (South Korea/Premier League, 87)

Ricardo Carvalho (Portugal/ Premier League, 89)

Claudio Marchisio (Italy/Serie A, 88)

Landon Donovan (USA/MLS, 88)

Rafael Márquez (Mexico/LaLiga, 89)

Javier Mascherano (Argentina/Premier League, 89)

Tomas Brolin (Sweden/Serie A, 89)

Harry Kewell (Australia/Premier League, 88)

Dirk Kuyt (Netherlands/Premier League, 88)

Sidney Govou (France/Ligue 1, 87)

Joan Capdevila (Spain/LaLiga, 88)

Włodzimierz Smolarek (Poland/Eredivisie, 88)

Hidetoshi Nakata (Japan/Serie A, 88)

Jay-Jay Okacha (Nigeria/Premier League, 89)

Joe Cole (England/Premier League, 88)

Jorge Campos (Mexico/MLS, 88)

Robbie Keane (Ireland, Premier League, 87)

Freddie Ljungberg (Sweden/Premier League, 88)

Sami Al-Jaber (Saudi Arabia/MBS Pro League, 87)

Tim Cahill (Australia/Premier League, 88)

Rudi Voller (Germany/Serie A, 91)

Diego Forlan (Uruguay/LaLiga, 91)

Jean Pierre-Papin (France/Ligue 1, 90)

Lucio (Brazil/Bundersliga, 90)

Jurgen Koller (Germany/Bundesliga, 90)

Fernando Morientes (Spain/LaLiga, 90)

It’s worth noting that, unlike Base versions, FUT World Cup items can’t be found in packs. If players want an alternative to this challenge, they must get those cards directly from the market.

The 87+ Base or FIFA World Cup Hero PP SBC will cost about 270,000 FUT coins every time someone completes the challenge. Some of the potential rewards in FIFA 23 cost way more in the market and could hugely benefit any player.

Poll : 0 votes