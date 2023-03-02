FIFA 23 Jacob Murphy Showdown SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The latest Showdown SBC featuring Jacob Murphy is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Players can attempt the dedicated Squad Building Challenge to get their hands on the Englishman's boosted card. It also has the potential to get new upgrades depending on how the upcoming English Premier League matchup between Newcastle vs. Manchester City goes on Saturday, March 4.

The Showdown promo has been going strong in FIFA 23 as objectives, and Squad Building Challenges about the series have provided regular content to FUT enthusiasts. What's unique about the Showdown cards is that their upgrade paths depend on IRL results. The cards are usually released in pairs depending on real-life matchups, lending the challenges a more active connection to worldwide footballing competitions.

Here's a quick guide to completing the Jacob Murphy Showdown SBC with a short card analysis to help players decide whether attempting the challenge is worth it.

Jacob Murphy's Showdown SBC is the latest dedicated Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

FIFAUTeam @FIFAUTeam

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 87 John Stones

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 87 Jacob Murphy



Showdown Tracker

fifauteam.com/fifa-23-showdo… 🟢New Showdown Items🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 87 John Stones🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 87 Jacob MurphyShowdown Tracker 🟢New Showdown Items🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 87 John Stones🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 87 Jacob MurphyShowdown Trackerfifauteam.com/fifa-23-showdo… https://t.co/Nlvt86iUkH

As mentioned before, the Showdown series pits upgraded cards from opposing sides in an upcoming matchup against each other. The card from the winning side is set to get +2 upgrades, while a draw gives both a +1, with the loser getting zilch. For the upcoming Manchester City vs. Newcastle fixture, EA has picked John Stones and Jacob Murphy as the representative cards from the two teams.

The matchup is crucial for both, as Manchester City needs a win to stay in the title race against Arsenal. At the same time, Newcastle tries to get into the top four for a Champions League finish as the Premier League enters its final stages.

FIFA 23 players looking to get their hands on the Jacob Murphy Showdown card must follow these requirements for the two SBC tasks.

Task 1 - England

Number of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

Number of players from England: Minimum of 1

TOTW (Team of the Week) players with IF upgrades in the squad: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 82

Rewards: 1x Small Gold Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 21,000 - 22,000 FUT Coins

Task 2 - Premier League

Number of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

Number of players from Premier League: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 85

Rewards: 1x Prime Mixed Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 98,000 - 105,000 FUT Coins

SBC Analysis

The cost of fodder for completing the whole group, which is recommended for FIFA 23 players to maximize their gains from the Squad Building Challenge, is around the 120K mark. Making the Jacob Murphy Showdown SBC quite expensive.

Thankfully, neither of the tasks in the challenge has complicated requirements, as there are no chemistry restrictions. Meaning players have a wide variety of fodder to choose from. Ideally, they should use as many pre-existing fodder cards as they can to reduce the price.

Considering that the SBC will be valid for two days, FIFA 23 players looking to get their hands on the Jacob Murphy Showdown card can wait and see if the market favors them in a day or two.

Is the Jacob Murphy Showdown card worth it?

The unique card has gotten quite a bit of an upgrade already, with a +14 to its overall rating, making the 87-rated RM card quite viable in FUT. Here are all the stats on the card for a better understanding of what people are getting.

Overall: 87

Position: RM (Alt - RW, RWB)

Pace: 92

Shooting: 80

Passing: 84

Dribbling: 88

Defense: 78

Physicality: 78

Skills: 4 Star

Weak foot: 4 star

With a high-pace rating, good dribbling, and passing stats, the Jacob Murphy Showdown card looks quite good. However, with Manchester City being the favorites to win against Newcastle, there is a chance that the car will not be getting any more upgrades.

Therefore, players looking to add him to their FIFA 23 clubs should keep that in mind while trying to complete quite an expensive SBC.

