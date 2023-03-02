FIFA 23 John Stones Showdown SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The John Stones Showdown SBC is now live in FIFA 23, bringing another great opportunity for players to add a special card to their Ultimate Team squad. The latest addition will particularly delight those who manage Premier League-based squads, as the defensive option will be a perfect fit.

The Showdown Series has been a perfect promo for those who like to take a risk-free approach towards improving their squads. The SBCs have no reliance on luck as players can be sure of the rewards they will get.

Moreover, the estimated costs can also be determined by observing the tasks associated with the challenge. The John Stones Showdown SBC has only one task, making it extremely simple for FIFA 23 players.

They can analyze the given set of conditions, which will give them a rough idea of the total number of coins required to get the fodder. An idea of the estimated cost and stats of the card will help players determine if the SBC is worth completing at all.

FIFA 23 players can enjoy an extremely efficient defensive option by completing the John Stones Showdown SBC

To unlock the special card, FIFA 23 players will need to complete the John Stones Showdown SBC in the allotted time. The single task has an attached set of conditions, which will have to be satisfied while completing it.

Task 1 - John Stones Showdown SBC

# of players from Premier League: Minimum One

Minimum OVR of 87 : Minimum One

IF Players: Minimum One

Squad Rating: Minimum 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

The John Stones Showdown SBC will cost FIFA 23 players around 160,000 FUT coins to complete if they collect the entire fodder from the market. This is due to the conditions of the single task, like the requirement of a 88-rated squad, which raises the cost.

Players can easily save coins by using fodder from their collection, which will also increase the valuation of the final rewards. Unfortunately, the John Stones Showdown SBC is only available until March 3, which forces them to be quick.

However, players can still collect the Division Rivals rewards scheduled for Thursday, March 2. This will certainly help them to an extent in case they're short of fodder.

John Stones Showdown SBC rewards

One of the biggest weaknesses of John Stones' base item is the slow pace, which makes the card extremely unusable in the meta. The Showdown version has solved the problem with a major boost in that particular department.

Overall: 87

Position: CB

Pace: 82

Shooting: 55

Passing: 78

Dribbling: 81

Defense: 88

Physicality: 85

The card FIFA 23 players can get by completing the SBC is quite an interesting one. It's a shame that it can't be converted into a CDM position, as it would have made it even more valuable. The 81 Dribbling and High/High attack and defense rate will be perfect.

Nevertheless, the card can work quite well as a CB, and players will certainly not be disappointed by unlocking it. Moreover, there's a chance that the item will receive two sets of upgrades, although Manchester City will have to beat Newcastle for that outcome.

A draw will result in only one upgrade, while a loss will certainly leave the players disappointed.

