FIFA 23 leak hints at Samuel Umtiti Fantasy FUT SBC coming to Ultimate Team

FIFA 23 players will soon get a Samuel Umtiti Fantasy FUT SBC if the latest rumors are to be believed. This information comes from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who reported it on social media.

If the leak is true, this will be the first time the World Cup winner will get a special card in this year’s title.

The arrival of the Samuel Umtiti Fantasy FUT SBC would be great for those who don’t want to rely on packs and the FUT market to get cards from the ongoing promo. It would also be ideal for players who want to expand their Ultimate Team squad with the help of fodder and avoid the randomness of the packs.

Not much is known about the Samuel Umtiti Fantasy FUT SBC right now. More will likely be revealed as the official release date comes closer. However, certain aspects can be predicted based on how the game's challenges have worked in the past.

FIFA 23 players will have a useful option on their hands if the Samuel Umtiti Fantasy FUT SBC goes live

The Fantasy FUT promo kicked off on March 4, 2023, introducing a set of special cards. It also brought the Memphis Depay SBC, which can now be completed by players to unlock a special card. Those looking for an alternative could have it soon if the Samuel Umtiti Fantasy FUT SBC goes live.

Umtiti’s base card has certain weaknesses, which is due to his form over the last couple of years. Injuries have resulted in him losing much of his earlier prowess. The promo card could be an effective solution to this issue, as it will certainly have boosts in stats and a higher overall.

Moreover, every card in the FIFA 23 Fantasy FUT promo will have a chance to get upgrades in the future. There’s scope for up to four upgrades, and the final one will even include three traits. Any card achieving all four conditions will get massive upgrades in their stats and overall.

The tasks of the Samuel Umtiti Fantasy FUT SBC will determine how popular it will be in FIFA 23. They can directly determine the number of coins required to complete it. A lower cost will make the SBC much more accessible for players, increasing its popularity. The special card will also be high for those who have Serie A-based squads in the game.

The Samuel Umtiti Fantasy FUT SBC could go live as early as March 4, 2023, depending on what EA Sports has planned for the ongoing promo in FIFA 23. Earlier promos like Winter Wildcards saw special challenges arriving every day, and something similar would be perfect for players.

