The Fantasy FUT promo is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and EA Sports have provided gamers with an Amine Gouri special card that can be unlocked via an objective. The French striker has received an impressive Fantasy FUT version and can be upgraded even further based on the performances of Stade Rennais in Ligue 1.

The concept of Fantasy FUT is entertaining, as it seamlessly blends real-life football clashes with Ultimate Team. These unique versions receive upgrades based on specific stipulations, making them enticing for FUT fans around the globe. Amine Gouri has received one such special card, and gamers can get their hands on this item by completing an objective in FIFA 23.

Amine Gouri has received an objective card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Gouri has been amongst the most consistent and underrated forwards in Ligue 1 for the past few seasons. After an impressive stint with OGC Nice, he has moved to Stade Rennais, where he has kept his rich vein of form alive. With Rennais being in contention for a top-four finish, his inclusion in the Fantasy FUT promo is no surprise, as fans will be hyped to see how their season concludes.

What does Fantasy FUT Amine Gouri look like in FIFA 23?

4 Skills Moves

3 Weak Foot

M/H Work Rates



The 87-rated card possesses the following key attributes:

Pace: 91

Dribbling: 89

Shooting: 87

Defending: 72

Passing: 85

Physicality: 80

The card also has four-star skills and a three-star weak foot. While this is not ideal, his attributes make him a viable winger in the game's current meta.

How to unlock Fantasy FUT Amine Gouri?

The objective consists of four segments, each with stipulations that must be fulfilled to obtain the card. The objective can be completed in either Division Rivals or Squad Battles, allowing gamers to choose their preferred game mode. These are the specific requirements:

Clear Vision : Assist five goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) while having at least three players from Ligue 1 in your starting eleven.

: Assist five goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) while having at least three players from Ligue 1 in your starting eleven. Creative Attacker : Score and Assist using an attacker from Ligue 1 in four separate Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals)

: Score and Assist using an attacker from Ligue 1 in four separate Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) Pure Magic : Score eight goals using players with minimum four-star skill moves in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals)

: Score eight goals using players with minimum four-star skill moves in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) Winning Mood: Win seven Squad Battles matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) while having at least three French players in your starting eleven.

The most optimal way to complete this objective would be to attempt it in Squad Battles, as it enables gamers to adjust the difficulty according to their skill level. This makes the objective more accessible to the masses. Gamers must also ensure that they have the required amount of French players and Ligue 1 players in their starting eleven.

Including these specific players in their attacking lineup will also help complete the objectives more quickly. With the possibility of future upgrades due to the card's dynamic nature, the Amine Gouri objective is worth completing in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

