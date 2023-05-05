With the arrival of Premier League Team of the Season in FIFA 23, EA Sports has released TOTS Mitoma and Palhinha as rewards in the Craft to Glory objective. Both players can be obtained by completing a series of SBCs, progressing along the tiers, and unlocking various perks and rewards. Craft to Glory is a unique SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, as it has to be completed entirely through grinding the menus of FUT.

While most player objectives are gameplay-based, the process of obtaining TOTS Mitoma and Palhinha involves SBCs released over the course of the Team of the Season promo. While not all of the included SBCs have been released, gamers will be eager to learn more about the challenge.

TOTS Palhinha and Mitoma can be unlocked via an objective in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Team of the Season is a special time in any FUT cycle, with the best players in the world of club football receiving impressive versions. Both Palhinha and Mitoma have been two of the most underrated and consistent performers in the Premier League this season, and their influence is depicted accurately in their TOTS versions.

How to unlock TOTS Mitoma and Palhinha in FIFA 23?

Both Team of the Season cards are the ultimate rewards in the Craft to Glory objective, featuring the following stipulations:

Prime Bronze Upgrade SBC 1 completion : Complete the Prime Bronze Upgrade SBC 1 time

: Complete the Prime Bronze Upgrade SBC 1 time Prime Silver Upgrade SBC 1 completion : Complete the Prime Silver Upgrade SBC 1 time

: Complete the Prime Silver Upgrade SBC 1 time Gold Upgrade SBC 1 completion: Complete the Gold Upgrade SBC 1 time

Premium PL Upgrade SBC 1 completion : Complete the Premium Premier League Upgrade SBC 1 time

: Complete the Premium Premier League Upgrade SBC 1 time Prime Bronze Upgrade SBC 10 completions : Complete the Prime Bronze Upgrade SBC 10 times.

: Complete the Prime Bronze Upgrade SBC 10 times. Prime Silver Upgrade SBC 10 completions : Complete the Prime Silver Upgrade SBC 10 times.

: Complete the Prime Silver Upgrade SBC 10 times. Gold Upgrade SBC 10 completions : Complete the Gold Upgrade SBC 10 times.

: Complete the Gold Upgrade SBC 10 times. Premium PL Upgrade SBC 10 completions : Complete the Premium Premier League Upgrade SBC 10 times

: Complete the Premium Premier League Upgrade SBC 10 times Prime Bronze Upgrade SBC 20 completions : Complete the Prime Bronze Upgrade SBC 20 times.

: Complete the Prime Bronze Upgrade SBC 20 times. Prime Silver Upgrade SBC 20 completions : Complete the Prime Silver Upgrade SBC 20 times.

: Complete the Prime Silver Upgrade SBC 20 times. Gold Upgrade SBC 20 completions : Complete the Gold Upgrade SBC 20 times

: Complete the Gold Upgrade SBC 20 times Premium PL Upgrade SBC 20 completions: Complete the Premium Premier League Upgrade SBC 20 times

The most optimal way to complete these segments is to attempt the bronze upgrades first, as it will enable gamers to recycle the players they obtain into the silver upgrade SBCs, and so on. This forms an efficient cycle for fans to endlessly submit into the SBCs and unlock TOTS Mitoma and Palhinha.

Not only does this objective provide gamers with TOTS Mitoma and Palhinha in FIFA 23, there are also several packs and a base FUT Hero Jay-Jay Okocha up for grabs, making it a worthwhile proposition for gamers around the globe.

