FIFA 23 Community TOTS Upgrade SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Community TOTS Upgrade SBC is now live in FIFA 23, which brings an incredible opportunity for all players and their Ultimate Team squads. This is the best chance to get one of the recently released promo items without relying on your luck. So far, the only way to receive Community TOTS cards has been packs and the FUT market (unless you qualify for FUT Champions). You can guarantee yourself a Community TOTS card by completing tonight’s SBC before it expires from Ultimate Team.

The first step will be to estimate the potential coins you’ll require to get the fodder. This will help you decide if you should even attempt the SBC. The best way to get an estimate will be by analyzing the tasks that are part of tonight’s Squad Building Challenge in FIFA 23.

The Community TOTS Upgrade SBC is the safest way to get a promo card in FIFA 23

The Community TOTS Upgrade SBC is a beautiful opportunity to get a promo item, and EA Sports has kept things simple. You’ll have to complete one task according to its terms and conditions.

FUT Mentor @FUTMentor



Around 40k Guaranteed Community TOTS SBCAround 40k Guaranteed Community TOTS SBC ✅Around 40k 💰 https://t.co/yQn5wI1LUr

Task 1 - Community TOTS Upgrade SBC

TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Number of players in the Squad: 11

The Community TOTS Upgrade SBC will cost around 44,000 FUT coins if you acquire all the fodder from the FUT market. You can reduce this further with the help of cards already present in your Ultimate Team collection. In case you’re short of fodder, there are several ways to increase the stock.

The Community TOTS Upgrade SBC is available for three days, and you can use your Division Rivals rewards. You’ll get in-game packs based on your rank and number of wins, and open them to get more fodder.

If you’re not very adept at the competitive mode, there are plenty of resource-item challenges live in Ultimate Team. They’re pretty cheap and easy to complete in FIFA 23. Some of them can be done multiple times, and this is a great way to increase your fodder without spending coins on the market.

After completing tonight’s SBC, you’ll get one of the cards from the current Community TOTS team. You’ll have to rely on your luck for the final rewards, but there’s a great chance you’ll get one of the highest-rated items for cheap. It’s worth noting that you can only complete the challenge once, irrespective of how much fodder and FUT coins you might have.

