FIFA 23 Ultimate Team 85+ x5 Upgrade SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

With the Team of the Season promo going strong in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA has released the 85+ x5 Upgrade SBC. A repeatable Squad Building Challenge that will be valid for four more days, allowing players to grind yet another challenge for some highly-rated cards. Grind-worthy challenges are always a plus for FUT enthusiasts, and the TOTS series makes it a more lucrative offering, considering the plethora of overpowered cards that will drop during the promo.

Team of the Season is perhaps one of the most anticipated series in FUT. As the name suggests, the series aims to commemorate the best players of the season, and naturally, that entails substantial upgrades to their in-game stats. To that end, FIFA 23 players looking to pack these unique cards will be remiss not to attempt repeatable Squad Building Challenges. Here's a guide to the 85+ x5 Upgrade SBC.

The 85+ x5 Upgrade SBC is another lucrative Squad Building Challenge to grind in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

EA has been pumping out a lot of TOTS-themed content both now and before the promo dropped this week. From daily login upgrades to league-based SBCs and Season Swaps, FUT is practically bursting with Team of the Season content.

While some might be disappointed by the Community Squad, the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, and other squads are expected to drop in the coming days. Meaning, FIFA 23 players should ideally stock up on as many packs as they can to maximize their chances of adding one of the unique cards to their squads, and the 85+ x5 Upgrade challenge certainly fits the bill.

Here are the requirements for the two tasks that must be completed for the SBC.

Task 1 83 rated squad

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 83

Rewards: 1x Gold Pack

Estimated Cost: 10,000 to 11,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Task 2 85 rated squad

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 85

Rewards: 1x Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 59,000 to 60,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Is the 85+ x5 Upgrade SBC Worth it?

FIFA 23 players attempting the Squad Building Challenge should ideally complete the entire group to maximize their gains instead of aiming for individual rewards for each task. At current market rates, completing the entire challenge once will require fodder worth around 70,000 FUT Coins.

While that is not a cheap investment, the rewards seem quite worth the price. Completing the 85+ x5 Upgrade SBC will yield a pack containing five cards with an 85 overall rating or higher. The fact that the challenge is repeatable and is valid for four days makes it worth the grind, especially for FIFA 23 players looking to pack some highly-rated TOTS cards as long as the promo lasts.

