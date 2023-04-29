5 best players in FIFA 23 Community TOTS

EA Sports recently revealed the entire Community Team of the Season (TOTS) roster in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, featuring some of the most consistent players across the best leagues in club football. These footballers were voted for by fans around the globe, and their spectacular performances over the course of the season have now been rewarded with special upgraded items in FUT.

Team of the Season is always an exciting and engaging time in Ultimate Team, with newly upgraded players being added every week. The influx of highly-rated items elevates the meta of the game. With so many exciting TOTS players now available, gamers will be eager to learn what the best options are for their squads.

These Community TOTS players are extremely overpowered in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

1) Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal have taken the Premier League by storm this season with their incredible resurgence. Often regarded as the sleeping giants of English football, the Gunners have struggled to regain their lost form in recent seasons. However, the 2022/23 season has been extremely successful for the North London side, with their new recruit Gabriel Jesus playing a key role in their gameplan.

The Brazilian forward already has an impressive Winter Wilcards version in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, but his 93-rated TOTS item is a significant improvement over the former. He possesses 5-star skill moves, a 4-star weak foot and exceptional stats in all key aspects. As the most expensive card on the roster, his inclusion in this list comes as no surprise.

2) Rodrygo

Real Madrid's historic run in the Champions League last season was spearheaded by Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior, and Rodrygo. While Benzema and Vinicius had already established themselves as world-class athletes, Rodrygo proved to be a surprise package, providing goals and assists in key situations. Fortunately for Los Blancos, the Brazilian youngster has retained his form this season as well.

With Real Madrid's right flank suffering due to inconsistent performances, the reigning Spanish champions finally have a star to play in that position. Rodrygo's abilities are depicted accurately in FIFA 23 as well, with his latest TOTS item possessing 5-star skills, rapid pace, sublime dribbling, and lethal finishing abilities.

3) Alexis Sanchez

After relatively unsuccessful stints at Manchester United and Inter, Alexis Sanchez has finally found his feet at Marseille in Ligue 1. The Chilean legend has shown glimpses of what made him a fan-favorite during his time at Arsenal and FC Barcelona, and gamers will be eager to get their hands on his 95-rated TOTS card in FIFA 23.

Alexis already possesses a 93-rated FUT Fantasy item in FIFA 23, which is widely regarded as one of the most overpowered attackers in Ligue 1. His latest special version is significantly better in terms of his attributes and stats, making him extremely tempting for fans with Ligue 1 squads in FUT.

4) Bernardo Silva

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City are on the verge of dethroning Arsenal at the top of the league table and retaining their title this season as well. With their latest 4-1 victory over the Gunners, it is more likely than ever that the Citizens will continue their dominance in the league, with their midfield being the most crucial factor in their success.

While Kevin De Bruyne often steals the show with his goals and assists, Bernardo Silva is just as influential in their midfield. The Portuguese maestro is amongst the most consistent and tireless footballers in the Premier League, and his contributions have been rewarded with a 95-rated TOTS card in FIFA 23.

Despite not possessing the 5-star weak foot of his FUT Birthday item, Team of the Season Bernardo Silva is far superior in terms of overall stats. His price in the transfer market is indicative of his abilities on the virtual pitch, making him one of the most expensive players in the lineup.

5) Kingsley Coman

Bayern Munich are by far the most decorated club in Germany, and their stronghold over the Bundesliga title has only strengthened with time. Despite recently losing the top spot in the league table to Borussia Dortmund, the Bavarians are still in contention to retain their title, with Kingsley Coman being one of their most influential players.

The French winger has been exceptional for the German champions over the past few seasons. He is just as overpowered on the virtual pitch of FIFA 23, and his TOTS item offers an accurate depiction of his abilities. With 5-star skill moves, rapid pace, and incredible dribbling abilities, Coman is the perfect winger in FUT.

