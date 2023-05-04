FIFA 23 Marquee Matchups SBC (May 4) - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

A new Marquee Matchups SBC is now live in FIFA 23. It comes right before the expiry of the Community and Eredivisie TOTS promo and their cards from packs. This is the best time to complete the new set of challenges to gain plenty of valuable in-game packs. Thanks to the ongoing TOTS Swaps program, there are additional rewards that you can obtain from this new inclusion as well.

The first step towards completing this new SBC will be to figure out how many FUT coins you'll need to spend on fodder. This will help you to decide if you should attempt it in the first place. The following section will mention the tasks in this Squad Building Challenge that you need to accomplish to complete FIFA 23's Marquee Matchups SBC.

The new Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 offers some really valuable rewards

EA Sports has kept things quite traditional with the Marquee Matchups SBC. Four separate tasks, inspired by high-octane fixtures set to take place in world football, are present in it.

Task 1 - RC Lens vs. Marseille

# of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

Nationalities: Min 3

Same league count: Min 4

Squad rating: Min 74

Squad total chemistry points: Min 14

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. FC Koln

# of players from Leverkusen + # of players from 1. FC Köln: Min 1

# of players from Bundesliga: Min 2

Leagues: Max 5

Clubs: Min 5

Squad rating: Min 76

Squad total chemistry points: Min 18

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 3 - Bournemouth vs. Chelsea

# of players from AFC Bournemouth + # of players from Chelsea: Min 1

# of players from Premier League: Min 2

Same Club count: Min 3

Rare: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 78

Squad total chemistry points: Min 22

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 4 - Napoli vs. Fiorentina

# of players from Napoli: Min 1

# of players from Fiorentina: Min 1

Same Nation count: Max 3

Rare: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 80

Squad total chemistry points: Min 26

# of players in the squad: 11

If you get all the fodder from the FUT market, the latest Marquee Matchups SBC will cost around 30,000 FUT coins to complete. You can reduce this figure using cards already available in your Ultimate Team collection.

After completing the full set of tasks, you’ll get five in-game packs in FIFA 23, and there’s always a chance that one or more of them contain TOTS items. You’ll also gain 1,250 XP for your efforts, adding to the ongoing TOTS swaps program in FIFA 23.

Poll : 0 votes