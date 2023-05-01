5 best FUT Heroes to use in FIFA 23 (May 2023)

With EA Sports recently adding a brand-new Hero player pick SBC to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, the hype surrounding FUT Heroes is higher than ever. The player pick offers the best possible versions of several Heroes, and gamers are eager to learn which of these legendary players is the most overpowered on the virtual pitch.

Many promos featuring boosted versions of FUT Heroes have been released so far in the game cycle of FIFA 23, including World Cup Heroes, Fantasy FUT Heroes, and Trophy Titans Heroes. These lineups feature some of the most coveted and expensive items in the game, and fans will be hoping to get their hands on these special players.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These FUT Heroes are extremely overpowered on the virtual pitch of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

1) David Ginola (Fantasy FUT)

Fantasy FUT was an incredible addition to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, introducing live cards with dynamic ratings that receive upgrades based on their team's real-life performances. Several Heroes were also included on the roster, with David Ginola leading the line. The French striker has received a Premier League item depicting his time at Newcastle United, and he is amongst the best attackers in the game.

Not only is Ginola the most expensive card on this list, but he also possesses 5-star skill moves and a 5-star weak foot, making him stand out even more. He has all the stats and attributes needed to be a meta attacker in FIFA 23, which is evident in his price tag.

2) Yaya Toure (Trophy Titans)

When it comes to defensive midfielders in the world of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, few compare to the technical prowess offered by Yaya Toure. The former FC Barcelona and Manchester City midfielder won it all at the club level, and his storied career earned him a spot in the Trophy Titans lineup. While he also possesses a World Cup Hero item, his 90-rated Trophy Titans card is far superior.

Yaya Toure's domineering physical presence sets him apart from other midfielders in FIFA 23. Not only is he incredibly strong, but he is also technically proficient and capable of sublime dribbling and passing feats. His price in the transfer market is an accurate reflection of his in-game ability, as he is worth almost four million coins.

3) Saeed Al Owairan (Fantasy FUT)

Before the introduction of his World Cup Hero card, not many mainstream football fans were familiar with Saeed Al Owairan and his legendary career in the Saudi League. However, his 88-rated special card took the FUT community by storm with his overpowered offensive abilities, quickly turning him into a fan favorite. His Fantasy FUT version is even better in-game, earning him a spot on this list.

Al Owairan is one of the few cards in FIFA 23 to possess 99 pace. This speed demon is capable of bursting past defenders with ease due to his pace, dribbling, and physical abilities, before unleashing lethal shots past the goalkeeper with his impressive finishing stats. He is worth more than three million coins in the transfer market, which is a testament to how overpowered he is.

4) Lucio (Trophy Titans)

Legendary Brazilian defender Lucio made a name for himself in the Serie A and the Bundesliga during his stints with Inter and Bayern Munich. He made his debut as a FUT Hero in FIFA 23 and is regarded as one of the finest center-backs in the game. While he also possesses an overpowered World Cup Hero version, his Trophy Titans iteration takes his abilities to a whole new level.

Lucio is extremely popular with casual players and professional esports competitors alike. His pace, agility, and strength allow him to catch up to any attacker and dispossess them with ease, and his two million coin price tag reflects how good he is in-game.

5) Joan Capdevila

Before Jordi Alba became Spain's first-choice left-back, Joan Capdevila occupied that position for several years, becoming one of the most decorated Spanish defenders ever. The former Villareal superstar became a fan-favorite in FIFA 23 due to the massive boost provided to his World Cup Hero version, and his Fantasy FUT variant improved his abilities even further.

Capdevila is the only left-back in FUT 23 who can be compared to Team of the Year Theo Hernandez. The competition between these two players is fierce, with competitive esports players alternating between the two for their professional FUT squads.

Poll : 0 votes