EA Sports releases Fantasy FUT Team 2 led by Ruben Dias and Eden Hazard in FIFA 23 

Ruben Dias and Eden Hazard share the highest overall stats in FIFA 23 Fantasy FUT Team 2, which went live minutes ago in Ultimate Team. This inclusion of this lineup means a second set of special cards will now be available in packs. The addition provides wonderful opportunities for players to improve their respective squads.

Ruben Dias and Eden Hazard might have the highest ratings, but they aren't the only ones worth talking about. Team 2 contains some brilliant options for squads in different budget segments. All these cards come with some big boosts and the potential to get upgrades in the future.

Eden Hazard and Ruben Dias are certainly the biggest names on FIFA 23's Fantasy FUT Team 2

Both Eden Hazard and Ruben Dias are two footballing superstars who have been performing at the very top over the last few years. It's no wonder that their Fantasy FUT items contain some great stats that could be of great use to FIFA 23 players.

EA SPORTS FIFA @EASPORTSFIFA



These former club and league legends can get their ratings upgraded as well based on one of their former team's accomplishments on the real-life pitch



Check out more:



#FUT #FIFA23 A second wave of #FantasyFUT Heroes Items have entered the arena. 🏟️🦸‍♂️These former club and league legends can get their ratings upgraded as well based on one of their former team's accomplishments on the real-life pitchCheck out more: x.ea.com/76224 A second wave of #FantasyFUT Heroes Items have entered the arena. 🏟️🦸‍♂️These former club and league legends can get their ratings upgraded as well based on one of their former team's accomplishments on the real-life pitch ⚡️Check out more: x.ea.com/76224#FUT #FIFA23 https://t.co/F6qwXU3Bb0

FIFA 23 Fantasy FUT Team 2 cards

Ruben Dias CB 90

Eden Hazard LW 90

Diogo Jota CF 89

Dayot Upamecano CB 88

Ismael Bennacer CDM 88

Kiyori Mitoma LM 87

De Marcos RB 87

Emre Can CM 86

Omer Toprak CB 86

Kevin Wimmer RM 86

Christian Benteke ST 85

The cards of Ruben Dias and Eden Hazard will certainly be among the most expensive items on the list, given their stats and overalls. However, there are some great alternatives that FIFA 23 players can pick.

Dayot Upamecano will be perfect for those with Bundesliga-based squads while Bennacer will suit individuals with Serie A-based teams. More cards are also expected to arrive as part of this mini-release during the upcoming weekend. It's worth remembering that all the aforementioned cards are eligible for up to four upgrades in the future.

All these items are available in packs. If players don't want to risk their coins, they can obtain them directly from the FUT market. While their prices will be high for the time being, some of them will become more affordable over the next few days.

The Fantasy FUT promo has been a really positive inclusion that has excited the community with some brilliant cards. EA Sports has released a special version of active and former footballers in it. Those who haven't been satisfied with the cards offered so far can now try Ruben Dias, Eden Hazard, and more.

Poll : 0 votes