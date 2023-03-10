FIFA 23 Serie A POTM Kvaratskhelia SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has won the Serie A Player of the Month (POTM) trophy for the month of February, receiving an SBC version in FIFA 23 as a reward.

The Georgian superstar is regarded as the next big thing in European football, and his consistent match-winning performances for Napoli have enabled the club to fortify their lead at the top of the Serie A table.

Despite his incredible efforts, it was not an easy road to the trophy for Kvaratskhelia, as he faced stiff competition from his teammate and partner-in-crime, Victor Osimhen. The duo have formed a lethal partnership to spearhead Napoli's attack and dominate defensive lineups in Serie A, and their performances have been rewarded with multiple special versions in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has received a Serie A POTM SBC card in FIFA 23

Kvaratskhelia and Osimhen have been the driving force behind Napoli's success this season, contributing to the majority of the club's goals. The Nigerian striker is the more prolific goal-scorer, whereas the Georgian youngster plays the role of the provider from the wings. However, with three goals and an assist during the month of February, Khvicha was crowned the Serie A Player of the Month.

He follows in Osimhen's footsteps, who received the POTM SBC card for the month of January. Napoli fans will be pleased with the influx of special cards in FIFA 23 this season.

What does the card look like in FIFA 23?

The 86-rated card possesses the following key attributes:

Pace: 90

Dribbling: 88

Shooting: 80

Defending: 50

Passing: 83

Physicality: 78

While the item is nowhere near as impressive as his FUT Future Stars version, it is still a significant upgrade over his base 74-rated card in FIFA 23.

How to unlock Serie A POTM Kvaratskhelia?

The SBC consists of a single squad with the following stipulations:

Number of players from the Serie A TIM: Minimum one in your starting 11

Squad Rating: Minimum 84

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 46,000 FUT coins, which is primarily driven by the inflated cost of 84-rated cards in the FUT transfer market.

Is it worth completing the POTM SBC?

While the card is not as impressive as his 90-rated Future Stars variant, it is still a viable winger for Serie A squads in the current FIFA 23 meta. Not only does he have the pace, dribbling, and passing stats needed to be an effective attacker, but he also possesses 4-star skills and a 5-star weak foot.

The card can even be deployed to the central attacking-midfielder (CAM) position. This significantly boosts the ease of accommodating him into squads, especially with the wide variety of special Napoli cards released so far this season.

The SBC is currently at an inflated price due to the high cost of 84-rated cards in the transfer market. This is because of the newly released 84+ rated five-player pack SBC, which also required an 84-rated squad for completion. However, FUT veterans will be able to easily craft the SBC using untradeable fodder from their clubs.

