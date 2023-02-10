Victor Osimhen has been crowned the Serie A Player of the Month for January, receiving a special FIFA 23 SBC in the process. The Nigerian superstar was instrumental in Napoli's success within the Italian league, and with the club comfortably being in the lead for the title, he has now earned his third special card of the game cycle.

With a whopping total of 16 goals, Osimhen is currently the top scorer in Serie A. He has formed a lethal partnership with Georgian youngster Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, with both players complimenting each other's playstyle and tearing apart various defensive lines in the league.

Player of the Month Osimhen is now available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Osimhen managed to beat the likes of Paulo Dybala, Ademola Lookman, Luis Alberto, and Lautaro Martinez to win the prestigious award. Throughout the season, he has been in spectacular goalscoring form, and his contributions have earned him multiple Team of the Week items over time. This is his first Player of the Month item in FIFA 23, and gamers will be eager to get their hands on this overpowered card.

With Napoli fortifying their position at the top of the Serie A table, his victory in the race for the Player of the Month title seemed inevitable. Osimhen recently beat Cristiano Ronaldo's record for the highest vertical leap for an attacker in Serie A, and his domineering physical presence has been reflected accurately in his latest special card.

What does the card look like in-game?

The 88-rated card is a significant improvement over his previous special variants, and possesses the following key attributes:

Pace: 95

Dribbling: 84

Shooting: 88

Defending: 47

Passing: 73

Physicality: 86

Additionally, he has four-star skills and a four-star weak foot, making him a versatile attacker in the current meta of the game.

How to complete the POTM SBC in FIFA 23

The SBC consists of two segments, each with their own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the specific requirements of the individual segments:

Serie A

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

84-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 80,000 FUT coins, which is reasonable considering the price of his lower-rated special items in the FIFA 23 transfer market.

Is it worth completing the Player of the Month Osimhen SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Osimhen is amongst the most overpowered cheap strikers in Ultimate Team. His previous in-form items were extremely popular amongst gamers using Serie A teams in FUT, and with his latest POTM version being priced extremely well, the SBC will undoubtedly be an enticing proposition.

Based on leaks from social media, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will be receiving his first special card of the season during the second week of Future Stars in FIFA 23. With his 'partner in crime' being awarded a Player of the Month variant as well, fans can finally pair up the duo on the virtual pitch to recreate their real-life performances, which is likely to make this SBC even more popular.

Poll : 0 votes