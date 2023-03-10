FIFA 23 Nick Lima Fantasy FUT SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

The Nick Lima Fantasy FUT SBC is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, becoming the last special challenge to conclude Team 1 proceedings. EA Sports has gone in with a beginner-friendly challenge that will be highly accessible to the community.

Player-item SBCs tend to be extremely popular, as unlike special cards in packs, there's no reliance on luck. Players also don't have to resort to market dynamics, and there's no question of demand-supply. SBCs are available to all, and there's a guaranteed reward as long as the challenges are completed in the allotted time period.

Let's look at all the tasks from the Nick Lima Fantasy FUT SBC. This will allow players to gauge the number of coins required for the fodder.

The Nick Lima Fantasy FUT SBC is an interesting option for FIFA 23 players and highly suitable for beginners

EA Sports has kept proceedings simple with the Nick Lima Fantasy FUT SBC, as there's only one task. Given its conditions, players shouldn't be having a hard time.

Task 1 - Nick Lima Fantasy FUT SBC

Here are the conditions for completing the Nick Lima Fantasy FUT SBC:

Squad Rating: Min 83

Number of players in the squad: Min. 11

Essentially, FIFA 23 players will require an 83-rated squad, and there are no other clauses. The Nick Lima Fantasy FUT SBC will cost about 25,000 FUT coins if players collect all the fodder from the market. Using fodder from their own collection will certainly reduce the completion cost and increase the valuation of the final rewards.

The Nick Lima Fantasy FUT SBC is available until March 16, so one can be patient. FIFA 23 players can grind various game modes like Division Rivals and Squad Battles. Based on their weekly performances, they will earn different packs, and some of the acquired cards could come in handy.

Nick Lima Fantasy FUT SBC rewards

The SBC offers an interesting card for FIFA 23 enthusiasts, and it's a huge improvement over his base item. Moreover, it has some great key stats which dispel the limitations of its previous version.

Overall: 86

Position: RB

Pace: 90

Shooting: 76

Passing: 81

Dribbling: 85

Defense: 81

Physicality: 87

Thanks to the 4* Weak Foot, one could also use the player at LB with the help of a position modifier. While the card might have some interesting boosts, it's quite underpowered, considering the game's current state.

However, this is one of the cheapest cards that players can possibly get for their Ultimate Team squads. Moreover, it might improve stats and overall based on possible upgrades. This will certainly sweeten the deal and could improve the utility value for the players.

