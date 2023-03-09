FIFA 23 leaks reveal Marcel Sabitzer as an upcoming Fantasy FUT SBC

With the Fantasy FUT promo in full swing in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, leaks suggest that Manchester United's latest signing Marcel Sabitzer will soon receive an SBC version. The Austrian midfielder has been a dominant fixture in RB Leipzig's midfield for the past few seasons, and FUT fans are well aware of how overpowered his special cards can be in-game.

Fantasy FUT cards receive upgrades based on the results of the club and performances of individual players, seamlessly incorporating real-life football in the world of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Despite their recent setbacks, Manchester United has been in superb form this season, which is a good indication for players looking to unlock Marcel Sabitzer's SBC card.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks by Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Marcel Sabitzer will receive a Fantasy FUT SBC card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The entire roster for Team 2 of the Fantasy FUT promo was leaked earlier on Twitter, with Marcel Sabitzer being featured as well. However, it has now been disclosed that the midfield powerhouse will arrive as an SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, much to the excitement of FUT enthusiasts.

While he is not a regular starting fixture in Manchester United's lineup, he is still a valuable asset for the club and has made several appearances as a substitute. With the club being in decent form, his SBC version could potentially receive significant upgrades over time, boosting his viability even further.

What does the card look like?

While the exact overall rating and attributes of Sabitzer's card are unknown, FUT Sheriff included a prediction that suggests that the 88-rated Fantasy FUT version will possess the following key stats:

Pace: 80

Dribbling: 86

Shooting: 86

Defending: 72

Passing: 85

Physicality: 81

This is an incredible upgrade over his base card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team and will be Sabitzer's first special variant this season. If the Red Devils perform well in the league, it has the potential to be boosted even further. This will elevate him to the status of a top-tier midfielder in the current meta of the game.

How will the card perform in-game?

Marcel Sabitzer is known for being an incredibly versatile box-to-box midfielder in real-life, and his in-game depiction does justice to his abilities.

He has the pace, dribbling, shooting, and passing stats to be effective going forward during offensive plays, especially in formations like the 4321 and 41212-narrow. While his defensive attributes are not extremely impressive, his domineering physical presence and high defensive workrate allows him to track back efficiently and dispossess the opposition's attackers with ease.

Players will be hoping that EA Sports boosts either his skill moves or weak-foot to make him even more viable on the virtual pitch. Based on the price of the SBC, this could be an extremely popular squad-building option in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Poll : 0 votes