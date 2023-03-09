FIFA 23 leaks reveal all Fantasy FUT Team 2 players, featuring Eden Hazard, Jota, and more

With the second week of the Fantasy FUT promo almost here in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, relevant leaks on social media have already revealed the entire roster, including names like Eden Hazard and Diogo Jota. The star-studded lineup is a worthy successor to the first squad that was revealed last week, and fans will be hoping these players are provided similar initial boosts as the Team 1 cards.

Fut Scoreboard @Fut_scoreboard Here instead the list of Fut Fantasy players coming:



Tagliafico

Bennacer

Toprak

Lima

Gomes

Riqui Puig

Benteke

Sabitzer

Can

Diogo Jota

Rashica

Foyth

Hazard

De Marcos

Upamecano

Szoboszlai

Rúben Dias

Wimmer

Mitoma



All of them comes from game code Here instead the list of Fut Fantasy players coming:TagliaficoBennacerToprakLimaGomesRiqui PuigBentekeSabitzerCanDiogo JotaRashicaFoythHazardDe MarcosUpamecanoSzoboszlaiRúben DiasWimmerMitomaAll of them comes from game code

Fantasy FUT cards are dynamic in nature and receive upgrades based on the performances of the club as well as the individual footballers. This adds a sense of hype and anticipation to the promo, as gamers will be eagerly awaiting real-life football fixtures to learn whether their favorite cards will be upgraded or not, especially with prominent names like Hazard and Jota in the mix.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks by Twitter/Fut_scoreboard.

Eden Hazard and Diogo Jota are rumored to be inclusions in Fantasy FUT Team 2 of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

These leaks are derived entirely from the game's code itself, which significantly increases their reliability and credibility. Team 1 was a massive success amongst FUT fans, as both the regular roster and the Fantasy FUT Hero lineup featured various overpowered and enticing cards.

With the second phase of the event beginning soon in FIFA 23, leaks have already revealed the entire Fantasy FUT Hero Team 2 squad. The inclusion of legendary players like Antonio Di Natale, Jay-Jay Okocha, and Saeed Al Owairan has already created quite a stir on social media, and the latest leaks have only boosted the popularity of the event even further.

Which footballers are included in Team 2 of FIFA 23's Fantasy FUT promo?

These are the rumored inclusions in the promo squad:

Eden Hazard

Diogo Jota

Ruben Dias

Ismael Bennacer

Dayot Upamecano

Christian Benteke

Riqui Puig

Omer Toprak

Kaoru Mitoma

Patrick Wimmer

Nicolas Tagliafico

Marcel Sabitzer

Emre Can

Angel Gomes

Oscar De Marcos

Milot Rashica

Juan Foyth

Dominik Szoboszlai

Lima

This lineup consists of some of the biggest names in the sport, and gamers will be eager to get their hands on the in-game depiction of their favorite superstars. With the likes of Diogo Jota, Eden Hazard, and Marcel Sabitzer failing to find their form despite playing for some of the most popular and successful clubs in Europe, this could be their only chance of obtaining high-rated special cards in FIFA 23.

The upgrade system of the Fantasy FUT promo is rather interesting, as it combines both team and individual performances to offer a seamless blend in FIFA 23. As such, these items can be boosted if their team achieves a certain threshold of results in the league, as well as if the individual footballer makes a certain number of appearances or scores a certain number of goals.

Poll : 0 votes