All leaked FIFA 23 Fantasy FUT Hero Team 2 cards, including Di Natale, Al Owairan, and more

The second phase of the Fantasy FUT event will be arriving soon in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and social media has been replete with leaks suggesting the inclusion of players like Al Owairan and Di Natale. These legendary footballers are included on the FUT roster as Hero cards, some of the most coveted and overpowered items in-game.

Fantasy FUT cards are an excellent addition to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, as they capitalize on the hype surrounding real-life football matches by upgrading these dynamic items. Fantasy FUT Heroes are tied to one of the clubs these legendary players represented during their careers, leaving players eager to learn more about leaked cards like Di Natale and Al Owairan.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on leaks from social media.

Di Natale, Al Owairan, and others have been leaked as Fantasy FUT Heroes in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Saeed Al Owairan is arguably the most overpowered FUT Hero attacker in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. While his base version was regarded by many as a cheap underrated performer, Al Owairan's World Cup version elevated him to a whole new level.

Based on leaks by FUT Sheriff on Twitter, the Saudi Arabian legend will receive a Fantasy FUT version based on Al Shabab's performances in the Saudi League.

Italian superstar Antonio Di Natale has also been leaked as an inclusion in the second roster of Fantasy FUT Heroes. His base version is a favorite in FIFA 23, and despite not being as overpowered as he was in FIFA 22, he is still amongst the best Serie A attackers in Ultimate Team. If Di Natale's rumored card receives an upgrade to his skill moves or weak foot, he will be an elite-tier attacker.

In the game's current meta, players prefer their attackers to possess five-star skill moves, allowing them to bamboozle the opposition. Jay-Jay Okocha is perfect for this role, as the Nigerian legend has all the stats required to be an incredible offensive player in-game.

His earlier versions represented his stints in the Premier League and Ligue 1, whereas his leaked Fantasy FUT item is rumored to be tied to Fenerbahce in the Superlig. The Turkish giants are in excellent form and could potentially earn future upgrades for Okocha in-game.

Rafa Marquez is possibly the most underrated defensive card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The Mexican legend has two La Liga-based items in FUT, both extremely effective on the virtual pitch. The former FC Barcelona defender is rumored to receive a Fantasy FUT card, which will further boost his stats.

FUT Sheriff has also provided leaks that suggest the Premier League duo of Park Ji-sung and Dirk Kuyt will also receive Fantasy FUT cards. Often referred to as Three-Lung Park, the Korean midfielder was an extremely loyal and consistent performer for Manchester United. The effectiveness of his base and World Cup cards should make his latest version sought-after.

Dirk Kuyt's base version is not too special in the current meta of FIFA 23. However, his 88-rated World Cup variant is an incredible attacking midfielder with impressive attributes, and his Fantasy FUT card will undoubtedly be even better.

With many exciting and prominent names such as Di Natale and Al Owairan in the promo lineup, players will look forward to the official reveal in FIFA 23 on Friday.

