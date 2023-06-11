FIFA 23 ROTW TOTS Erik SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

The Rest of the World Team of the Season lineup has now been revealed in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with Brazilian defender Erik receiving an SBC version. The left-back plays for Al Ain FC in the United Emirates League, and with the league not having a comprehensive TOTS lineup of its own, his inclusion in the ROTW TOTS squad is a welcome surprise for many.

The Rest of the World TOTS is an excellent opportunity for EA Sports to provide special versions of footballers from obscure leagues around the world. Despite their impressive performances, these superstars often go unnoticed by mainstream audiences, including Brazilian left-back Erik. However, his arrival as an upgraded SBC card in FIFA 23 provides him with the recognition he deserves.

TOTS Erik is now available as an SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Brazil is amongst the most overpowered nations in the world of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team due to its rich football heritage. The nation has consistently produced excellent talent over the years, and despite playing in a relatively obscure league, Erik is an excellent example of an underrated superstar in the making.

The 22-year-old wing-back has had a stellar season for Al Ain in the United Emirates League, helping them secure second-place in the league table with his versatile performances. Despite being a defender, Erik has 12 goal contributions in all competitions this season, rightfully earning a TOTS SBC card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

How to unlock ROTW TOTS Erik in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

As he is part of the latest minor-league Team of the Season lineup in FUT, the SBC to unlock TOTS Erik is rather simplistic. It contains just a single squad, with the following stipulations mentioned:

Team of the Week or Team of the Season players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 81

Number of players in the squad: 11

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 17,000 FUT coins. While the rating threshold is extremely low, the requirement of a Team of the Week or Team of the Season item boosts the price of the SBC. However, gamers can easily reduce their expenditure by using untradeable items from their FUT clubs.

Is it worth unlocking TOTS Erik in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

Despite being from the United Emirates League, this TOTS item can be easily accommodated into FUT squads due to his Brazilian nationality. The 88-rated left-back has a combination of four-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot, and showcases the following stats:

Pace: 94

Dribbling: 88

Shooting: 70

Defending: 85

Passing: 82

Physicality: 87

The SBC costs just 17,000 coins to complete, making him almost as cheap as the cheapest 88-rated fodder players. Overall, this SBC is absolutely worth completing.

