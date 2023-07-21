FIFA 23 FUTTIES Cup objective: How to complete, tips and tricks, and more

FUTTIES is in full swing in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, culminating the entire year's worth of content and promos. The event features some of the most overpowered and highly-rated players released so far in the game cycle, with players like Cristiano Ronaldo leading the roster. This makes it the perfect opportunity for EA Sports to introduce the FUTTIES Cup for gamers to grind.

Cup-based objectives and tournaments have been a major part of most FIFA 23 Ultimate Team promos. Not only are they a test of skill for gamers, putting them against similar-level opponents based on their division, but they also offer a variety of special packs in return. FUTTIES Cup provides more of the same, as it has many enticing packs upon completing its various tiers.

The FUTTIES Cup is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

With FUTTIES possibly being the final promo of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team before the release of EA FC 24, the developers have truly gone all out to try and provide gamers with as much content as possible to keep them entertained and engaged. Adding the FUTTIES Cup objective is perfect for such a situation, as it offers amazing rewards to keep fans invested.

Such objectives greatly prolong the lifespan of any promo, as the number of games fans can play daily is limited. With the norm being a maximum of five games per day and the objective requiring ten wins, gamers will keep returning every day to play more games.

How to complete the FUTTIES Cup objective in FIFA 23?

Similar to other Cup-based objectives, these challenges take place in Online FUT Friendlies. The game mode for this particular objective is called Live FUT Friendly: FUTTIES Cup. Not only do the various reward tiers provide gamers with special packs, but it also contains Seasonal XP that will allow gamers to make progress in FIFA 23 Season 8.

These are the various reward tiers on offer:

Play 5: 83+ Double players pack and 400 XP

Win 1: Three 83+ players pack

Win 5: 85+ Three players pack

Win 7: Seven 84+ players pack

Win 10: Five 85+ players pack

The group reward for completing these segments is an untradeable 85 x 10 players pack. With FUTTIES Week 1 re-introducing a host of players from previous promos back into packs, these rewards are tempting for gamers looking to upgrade their squads or obtain fodder to complete SBCs.

The most optimal way to complete these segments easily is to utilize the squad restrictions of game mode to your advantage, which allows a maximum of one loan player. The Live FUT Friendlies: FUTTIES Cup also occurs in the Max Chemistry game mode, meaning gamers can use their best players and ignore chemistry entirely.