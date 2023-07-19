FIFA 23 FUT Birthday Icon Jairzinho SBC: How to complete, costs, and more

In a blast from the past, EA Sports has released the FUT Birthday Icon Jairzinho SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team SBC as part of July 19's 6 pm content. This dedicated Squad Building Challenge allows players to pack a unique card of the legendary Brazilian winger. For those who don't know, he was part of the FUT Birthday Icon series that was released a couple of months ago.

This promo is known to feature some of the very best names ever to play football, comprising legendary athletes such as Maldini, Eusebio, Puskas, and Cantona. Naturally, these players' cards are highly sought after in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team because of their rarity and how good they are on the virtual pitch.

This is a guide to completing the FUT Birthday Icon Jairzinho SBC. It comes with 13 tasks that might seem too complicated for some. The article also includes an analysis of the unique reward to help determine whether spending so much fodder and effort on this challenge is worth your time.

The FUT Birthday Icon Jairzinho SBC also comes with a loan card task for FIFA 23 players to try out

This SBC has 13 individual tasks that need to be completed for FIFA 23 players to avail of its unique card. Thankfully, one of them yields a loan item for FUT Birthday Icon Jairzinho, letting players trial the expensive offering for five matches if they are on the fence about finishing this whole Squad Building Challenge.

To get the loan card, FIFA 23 players must complete this task in the FUT Birthday Icon Jairzinho SBC:

Task: On a Loan

# of players: Exactly 11

Minimum Squad Rating: 82

Reward: x1 FUT Birthday Icon Jairzinho Loan Card

Estimated Cost: 7,000 to 8,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

For players looking to pack the actual card, here are the rest of the 12 tasks in FIFA 23's FUT Birthday Icon Jairzinho SBC, with a fodder estimation for each.

Task 1: Born Legend

# of players: Exactly 11

# of rare cards: Exactly 11

Card level: Exactly Bronze

Reward: Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 2,000 to 6,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Task 2: Rising Star

# of players: Exactly 11

# of rare cards: Exactly 11

Card level: Exactly Silver

Reward: Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 3,000 to 9,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Task 3: The Hurricane

# of players: Exactly 11

# of Brazilian cards: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 87

Reward: Premium Mixed Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 70,000 to 72,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Task 4: Top-notch

# of players: Exactly 11

# of TOTW cards + FUT Champions cards: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 88

Reward: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Estimated Cost: 105,000 to 107,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Task 5: 89-rated Squad

# of players: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 89

Reward: Prime Mixed Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 120,000 to 125,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Task 6: 89-rated Squad

# of players: Exactly 11

# of TOTW cards + FUT Champions cards: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 89

Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 124,000 to 129,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Task 7: 90-rated Squad

# of players: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 90

Reward: Rare Mixed Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 150,000 to 151,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Task 8: 90-rated Squad

# of players: Exactly 11

# of TOTW cards + FUT Champions cards: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 90

Reward: Premium Gold Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 155,000 to 160,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Task 9: 91-Rated Squad

# of players: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 91

Reward: Rare Electrum Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 181,000 to 184,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Task 10: 91-Rated Squad

# of players: Exactly 11

# of TOTW cards + FUT Champions cards: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 91

Reward: Mega Pack

Estimated Cost: 185,000 to 187,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Task 11: 92-Rated Squad

# of players: Exactly 11

Squad Rating: Minimum of 92

Reward: Prime Gold Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 250,000 to 253,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Task 12: 92-Rated Squad

# of players: Exactly 11

# of TOTW cards + FUT Champions cards: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 92

Reward: Prime Gold Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 253,000 to 257,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Is the FUT Birthday Icon Jairzinho SBC worth doing in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The FUT Birthday Icon Jairzinho SBC is no doubt a very expensive Squad Building Challenge. At the current transfer market rates, the cost to complete it using fodder items is around 1.6 million FUT Coins.

Here are the stats for the FUT Birthday Icon Jairzinho SBC card:

Overall: 93

Position: RW (Alt- RM)

Pace: 94

Shooting: 92

Passing: 88

Dribbling: 93

Defense: 52

Physicality: 77

Skills: 5 Star

Weak foot: 5 Star

All in all, this FUT Birthday Icon Jairzinho SBC item is quite a speedy winger who would be a good fit in most FIFA 23 squads.

Considering that the alternative route for getting a Birthday Icon Jairzinho card would be to buy it from the transfer market, where its current price is somewhere between 1.8 million to 3.4 million, FIFA 23's new SBC is worth completing.