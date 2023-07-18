All new EA FC 24 AcceleRATE types confirmed

EA Sports recently released a gameplay deep-dive to provide gamers with some insight into the new features being implemented in the upcoming EA FC 24; major changes to the AcceleRATE system were shown too. With the introduction of Hypermotion V, the developer has access to more player movement data than ever before, allowing it to provide the most authentic footballing experience.

The addition of Hypermotion has been a significant boost to the series, especially with the introduction of the AcceleRATE system. EA Sports has always tried to provide its fanbase with the most faithful depiction of the beautiful game, and this feature enables it to add a whole new element of realism to player behavior on the virtual pitch.

EA FC 24 will have an even more comprehensive set of AcceleRATE types

The AcceleRATE system was introduced in FIFA 23, making more footballers viable in the meta than ever before. It added a sense of personality to how players ran with and without the ball based on their stats and physical stature. The system featured three distinctions: Explosive, Lengthy, and Controlled. However, it will be even more detailed and comprehensive in EA FC 24.

As the names suggest, explosive players showcase an initial burst of speed to blitz past defenders, while lengthy players started off slower but picked up momentum over time and caught up to the fastest.

Meanwhile, controlled players offered a balanced approach. While these disctinctions made them more unique and usable, EA FC 24 will feature even more variations to add to the authenticity.

There will be 7 AcceleRATE types in EA FC 24

• Lengthy

• Mostly Lengthy

• Controlled Lengthy

• Controlled

• Controlled Explosive

• Mostly Explosive

• Explosive



Controlled Lengthy won the race

As indicated by leaks earlier and confirmed by EA Sports in the form of a race in the latest gameplay deep-dive, there will be seven AcceleRATE variations instead of three in the upcoming title, including:

Lengthy

Mostly Lengthy

Controlled Lengthy

Controlled

Controlled Explosive

Mostly Explosive

Explosive

If the race showcased by the deep-dive is anything to go by, each variant will have its own merits. While the explosive types are faster in the short run, lengthy players end up on top in a battle of attrition. Controlled lengthy in particular seems overpowered, with the player possessing this running style winning the race.

This is possible due to the brand new Hypermotion V system of EA FC 24, which gives the developer access to a plethora of real-life football data and captured frames that it can utilize for the in-game animations. This makes the game more immersive, as every action performed by these virtual athletes will seem more realistic. Hence, the unique styles of play and physical attributes will make more of a difference than ever before in the history of the franchise.