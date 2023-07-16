EA Sports FC 24 leak hints at the introduction of new AcceleRATE types

With the in-depth gameplay trailer for EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon, a leak on social media has hinted at the addition of new AcceleRATE types to the game. It was a significant aspect of FIFA 23's gameplay and dictated the title's meta throughout the year. As such, the leak has become an exciting piece news for hardcore fans of the series.

In the recent reveal trailer for EA Sports FC 24, the developers provided some insight into the various gameplay mechanics that will be implemented in the upcoming game, including the introduction of Hypermotion V. With this technology being more sophisticated and far superior to the Hypermotion 2.0 system of FIFA 23, the leaked AcceleRATE types will definitely make the gameplay more authentic.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Twitter/FIFA22_Info.

The AcceleRATE system is rumored to be more comprehensive and detailed in EA Sports FC 24

How will AcceleRATE change in EA Sports FC 24?

FIFA 23 News @FIFA22_INFO EA FC will have 7 Accelerate types



• Lengthy

• Mostly Lengthy

• Controlled Lengthy

• Controlled

• Controlled Explosive

• Mostly Explosive

• Explosive



Based on the latest leak, there will be further distinctions in this system heading into the latest game. If rumors are to be believed, these will be the various acceleration types in the Hypermotion V system:

Lengthy

Mostly lengthy

Controlled lengthy

Controlled

Controlled Explosive

Mostly explosive

Explosive

This indicates that the developers will be able to add even more personality to the in-game depiction of the footballers. Categorizing them into three categories based on their running style was too broad of a description, and EA Sports FC 24 will reportedly be even more realistic.

However, not much is known about the qualifying parameters of these categories and how they will be different on the virtual pitch. With a gameplay deep dive trailer arriving soon for the much-anticipated title, fans will be hoping for clarification regarding this new feature.

A look at FIFA 23's AcceleRATE system and meta

The lengthy meta well and truly took the FUT community by storm in the early days of FIFA 23. While gamers were still coming to terms with the new gameplay mechanics, those possessing the lengthy AcceleRATE style rose to prominence due to their overpowered abilities. Hence, fans will be wondering how different they will be in EA Sports FC 24.

What is AcceleRATE?

This was a new feature added to FIFA 23 that allowed the developers to establish a distinction between footballers based on their build, physical attributes, and style of play. Explosive players were agile dribblers who beat defenders with an initial burst of pace, lengthy players started off slow but covered more distance over time with their long strides, and controlled players offered a balanced approach.