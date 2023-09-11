EA FC 24 ratings: Top 20 highest-rated players, featuring Haaland, Mbappe, and others

EA Sports has finally kickstarted the reveal process for the EA FC 24 player ratings, showcasing the list of the best players in the game spearheaded by Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe. These two are widely regarded as the future of the sport, and their rivalry could potentially define the landscape of European football for the next decade.

EA FC 24 will also be the first game in the history of the franchise to allow men and women to play together on the virtual pitch by introducing women footballers in Ultimate Team. This has brought unprecedented hype to the player ratings for the latter as well, with many of them being part of the official top 20 alongside their male counterparts like Haaland and Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland headline the official roster of top 20 highest-rated players in EA FC 24

Kylian Mbappe burst onto the footballing scene with his performances for AS Monaco in 2017, earning a high-profile transfer to PSG and gradually asserting himself as one of the best players in the world. However, Erling Haaland's recent rise to prominence threatens his position as the top dog in Europe, with their rivalry taking over the virtual world of EA FC 24 as well.

They are two of the highest-rated players in the game, with Mbappe retaining his rating from FIFA 23. Meanwhile, Haaland has received a massive upgrade following his record-breaking season with Manchester City, where he led them to a treble and their first triumph in the UEFA Champions League.

These are the highest-rated players in EA FC 24

The top 20 lineup features a seamless blend of both men and women, as well as a mixed bag of upgrades and downgrades compared to last year. These are the best athletes in the much-anticipated upcoming game:

Player Name Player Rating Erling Haaland 91 Kylian Mbappe 91 Kevin De Bruyne 91 Alexia Putellas 91 Aitana Bonmati 90 Lionel Messi 90 Karim Benzema 90 Robert Lewandowski 90 Sam Kerr 90 Harry Kane 90 Thibaut Courtois 90 Caroline Graham Hansen 90 Mohammed Salah 89 Virgil van Dijk 89 Vinicius Jr 89 Mapi Leon 89 Neymar Jr 89 Kadidiatou Diani 89 Rodri 89 Alex Morgan 89

Based on these ratings, it is evident that female footballers will be on equal footing with their male counterparts when it comes to stats in EA FC 24. With FC Barcelona superstar and current Balon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas leading the way and rivaling the likes of Haaland, Mbappe, and De Bruyne, the future of women's football appears promising.

Meanwhile, players like Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema have been downgraded following their moves away from European football. Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk have also been nerfed following Liverpool's underwhelming 2022/23 season where they failed to secure Champions League qualification.