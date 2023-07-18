EA FC 24 rating predictions: All possible FC Barcelona player ratings

Despite having an underwhelming performance in European competitions last season, FC Barcelona had an impressive La Liga campaign, and their dominant title win will be reflected in EA FC 24. The Catalan giants have always been overpowered on the virtual pitch, but due to the departure of several key players, their ratings have suffered over the years.

However, Barca is back to their usual best and looks promising. Not only do they have a wealth of experience in their ranks, but they also have some of the most talented young prospects in the sport today. With the upcoming EA FC 24 title set to deliver the most authentic depiction of the beautiful game, FC Barcelona will undoubtedly receive incredible player ratings.

Note: This article is speculative and reflects the writer's opinions.

Reigning La Liga champions FC Barcelona will potentially receive multiple upgrades in EA FC 24

FC Barcelona is infamous for being home to some of the biggest names in the sport's history. Despite being in a rebuilding phase, the future looks bright under the guidance of their manager and club legend, Xavi. Their ratings in EA FC 24 will indicate their performances in the recently concluded season, much to the delight of Barca fans around the globe.

FC Barcelona could have one of the most overpowered rosters in EA FC 24

Barca already features some of the highest-rated players in FIFA 23, with their star striker Robert Lewandowski being one of the five best players in the game. The Polish forward was the top scorer in the league last season and could potentially retain his spot at the top of the list.

Based on their ratings in FIFA 23 and contributions last season, players could showcase the following ratings:

Robert Lewandowski: 91

Marc-André Ter Stegen: 90

Frenkie De Jong: 88

Pedri: 87

Ronald Araújo: 86

Ilkay Gündoğan: 86

Jules Koundé: 85

Ousmane Dembélé: 85

Andreas Christensen: 84

Raphinha: 84

Franck Kessié: 82

Gavi: 81

Ferran Torres: 81

Marcos Alonso: 81

Sergi Roberto: 80

Alejandro Balde: 80

Ansu Fati: 79

If these ratings prove accurate, FC Barcelona will be a formidable side in the much-anticipated EA FC 24. They have the perfect blend of experience and youth. Pedri and Gavi have already established themselves among the world's elite, and their lineup will only continue to improve in the coming time.

Adding players like Ilkay Gündoğan provides them with the experience to bolster their midfield, while the likes of Christensen and Araújo make their defense almost impenetrable.