5 best attackers in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team for October 2023

EA FC 24's Ultimate Team continues to be a hotbed of excitement and competition. Players have been progressively thrilled to open packs, build their own squads, and stay active on the Transfer Market. Since the core goal of the game still involves making your best team compete against other players, choosing potent forwards is a vital part of forming such a winning team.

As we dive into October 2023, it's time to take a closer look at the 5 best attackers who are lighting up the virtual pitch.

Benzema, Messi, and three other best attackers in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

1) Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Position - CF

Weak Foot - 4 Stars

Skill Moves - 4 Stars

Attack Work Rate - Medium

Playstyles - Dead Ball, Incisive Pass, Tiki Taka, First Touch, Relentless, Trivela

Playstyles plus - Finesse Shot

Karim Benzema is undoubtedly one of the standout performers in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team for October 2023. The Al-Ittihad striker combines impeccable positioning with clinical finishing, which makes him a constant threat inside the box. His ability to score from various angles and positions further sets him apart as a top-tier attacker.

2) Sam Kerr

Sam Kerr in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Position - ST

Weak Foot - 4 Stars

Skill Moves - 4 Stars

Attack Work Rate - High

Playstyles - Finesse Shot, Quick Step, Rapid, Acrobatic, Aerial

Playstyles plus - Power Header

Australian sensation Sam Kerr has been turning heads in the virtual world just as much as she does in real life. On the field, her speed, agility, and goal-scoring ability make her a force to be reckoned with. Kerr can carve through defenses with her dribbling skills and find the back of the net with ease, making her exactly what a winning team needs.

3) Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Position - CF

Weak Foot - 4 Stars

Skill Moves - 4 Stars

Attack Work Rate - Low

Playstyles - Finesse Shot, Dead Ball, Incisive Pass, Tiki Taka, Quick Step, Trivela

Playstyles plus - Technical

In real life, Lionel Messi's name is synonymous with football excellence, and the situation is no different in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. Messi's dribbling is unmatched, and his vision on the pitch is exceptional. He also can create scoring opportunities from seemingly impossible situations and deliver inch-perfect assists.

Whether you deploy him as a forward or an attacking midfielder, Messi's impact on the game is undeniable, making him a must-have for any Ultimate Team.

4) Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Position - ST

Weak Foot - 4 Stars

Skill Moves - 5 Stars

Attack Work Rate - High

Playstyles - Rapid, Flair, Trivela

Playstyles plus - Quick Step

Kylian Mbappe is the embodiment of pace and flair in FC 24 Ultimate Team. Combined with his dribbling skills, his blistering speed can leave defenders chasing shadows. Mbappe's ability to score from a distance or exploit defensive lines with precise through balls makes him a game-changer. If you're looking for an attacker who can break open defenses and provide consistent goal-scoring, Mbappe is the player you need.

5) Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Position - ST

Weak Foot - 3 Stars

Skill Moves - 3 Stars

Attack Work Rate - High

Playstyles - Power Header, Quick Step

Playstyles plus - Acrobatic

Erling Haaland is a true powerhouse in the virtual football world. His physicality, combined with deadly finishing, makes him a nightmare for opposing defenders. Haaland can hold up the ball, outmuscle opponents, and score in almost any situation, regardless of whether they are headers, one-touch redirects, volleys, or clinical strikes.