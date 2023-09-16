Is Lionel Messi worth using in EA FC 24? Full stats, chemistry, and more explored

Lionel Messi has made his way into the virtual realm of EA FC 24. The talented 36-year-old from Argentina currently plays at Inter Miami CF in the USA Major League Soccer since his move in mid-2023. Despite leaving behind his iconic Barcelona and PSG days, Messi's magic on the field remains as potent as ever. The World Cup winner has clearly made a difference in the Inter Miami CF jersey.

He has scored 11 goals and made eight assists in 11 games, helping them be undefeated with 10 wins and one draw.

This form and performance will definitely reflect Lionel Messi's impact on your EA FC 24 team. Let's take a deep dive into his in-game statistics, chemistry, and more to determine whether he will be a valuable addition to your squad.

Is Lionel Messi worth it in EA FC 24?

Lionel Messi in Inter Miami CF (Image via Getty)

Lionel Messi's EA FC 24 stats

In EA FC 24, Lionel Messi’s base card will have an impressive overall rating of 90, a testament to his knack for shining in every match. His in-game attributes include a Low Attacking Work Rate and Low Defensive Work Rate, perfectly mirroring his real-life preference for focusing on positioning play. Additionally, Messi's FC 24 attributes are nothing short of exceptional despite a downgrade from last year.

With a 4-star rating for both Weak Foot and Skill Moves, he exhibits remarkable versatility in dribbling and shooting with either foot, rendering him a formidable threat in one-on-one situations. But there's more to his repertoire; Messi brings an array of playstyles to the game that enhances his impact.

Messi might be adaptable to fit any team (Image via Getty)

The six playstyles at Lionel Messi's disposal in EA FC 24:

Finesse Shot: Executes finesse shots with enhanced accuracy, speed, and curve.

Executes finesse shots with enhanced accuracy, speed, and curve. Dead Ball: Delivers free kicks with increased speed, curve, and accuracy, with a clearer and longer trajectory line.

Delivers free kicks with increased speed, curve, and accuracy, with a clearer and longer trajectory line. Incisive Pass: Accelerates the speed of passing without affecting the receiver’s trapping ability.

Accelerates the speed of passing without affecting the receiver’s trapping ability. Tiki Taka: Gains the ability to execute challenging first-time ground passes with high accuracy, utilizing backheels when appropriate. Short ground passes are remarkably precise.

Gains the ability to execute challenging first-time ground passes with high accuracy, utilizing backheels when appropriate. Short ground passes are remarkably precise. Quick Step: Accelerates faster with AcceleRATE 2.0 Explosive sprint.

Accelerates faster with AcceleRATE 2.0 Explosive sprint. Trivela: Contextually triggers the outside foot pass and shot.

In addition to these six playstyles, Messi possesses the coveted Technical Playstyle Plus in EA FC 24. This grants him increased speed when using Controlled Sprint, enabling wide turns while dribbling with greater precision. His Technical Playstyle Plus alone is a compelling reason to include him in your squad.

Lionel Messi's EA FC 24 stats breakdown:

1) Pace - 80

Acceleration - 87

Sprint Speed - 74

2) Shooting - 87

Positioning - 91

Finishing - 89

Shot Power- 83

Long Shots - 90

Volleys - 86

Penalties - 75

3) Passing - 90

Vision - 92

Crossing - 83

Free Kick Accuracy - 93

Shot Passing - 91

Long Passing - 90

Curve - 93

4) Dribbling - 94

Agility - 91

Balance - 95

Reactions - 88

Ball Control - 93

Dribbling - 96

Composure - 96

5) Defending - 33

Interceptions - 40

Heading Accuracy - 60

Def Awareness - 20

Standing Tackle - 35

Sliding Tackle - 24

6) Physicality - 64

Jumping - 71

Stamina - 70

Strength - 68

Aggression - 44

Lionel Messi Chemistry and squad building in EA FC 24

Messi is a versatile addition to your team (Image via Getty)

When considering whether Linoel Messi should be part of your EA FC 24 team, Chemistry plays a crucial role in a player's performance on the virtual field. Icons contribute one Chemistry point to footballers from any league and two when linking those of the same nationality.

For example, linking Messi with fellow Inter Miami CF or Argentinian teammates can significantly boost his chemistry, thus enhancing his in-game performance. Moreover, aligning him with footballers who complement his playstyles, like those with strong finishing abilities to capitalize on his incisive passes, can create potent attacking partnerships.

Lionel Messi's presence in the upcoming title is truly game-changing. With his outstanding ratings, diverse playstyles, and the Technical Playstyle Plus, he has the potential to be the catalyst for your team's success. This is despite the disappointing drop in overall rating that fans believe he has received.

By crafting a squad that maximizes his chemistry and complements his strengths, you can unleash the full extent of the star’s virtual prowess.

Whether you appreciate finesse shots, impeccable passing, or mesmerizing dribbles, including Lionel Messi in your EA FC 24 squad is undoubtedly a good decision.