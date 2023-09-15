EA FC 24 pre-download on PC: Download size, all available options, and more

With the release date of EA FC 24 just around the corner, PC gamers will be pleased to learn that the game is now available for pre-download on their platform. This allows fans to download the game in advance and saves them time, as they can get started on the game as soon as the release time arrives. This option is also available on Xbox but is yet to be released on PlayStation.

EA FC 24 is the first game in the rebranded EA Sports FC franchise. With the legendary sports simulation series no longer having the backing of FIFA, it will be intriguing to see how the game performs in comparison to its predecessors. The developers are promising the most realistic and immersive footballing experience yet, and fans can test it out for themselves on September 22.

Fans can now pre-download EA FC 24 on PC

The pre-download process is one of the most efficient and time-saving processes in modern gaming. This allows fans to load the game on their device before the official release date, but they can only begin enjoying the product once it is released worldwide. This applies to EA FC 24 as well, with the much-anticipated game now being available for pre-download on PC.

How to pre-download the game?

Unlike the solitary Store system followed by console platforms like PlayStation and Xbox, there are multiple ways to download the game on PC. You can either follow the classic Steam route, use the Epic Games Store, or use the EA app. While the Epic Games Store is a separate pathway, it still requires you to log into the EA App to download the game.

On the contrary, Steam does not have such requirements during the pre-download process. However, the EA App login is needed when actually running the game. You can use any of these three sources to purchase and pre-download the upcoming title on your devices so that you can be ready to play once the Ultimate Edition releases on September 22 and the Standard Edition on September 29.

What is the download size for EA FC 24?

Knowing the download size of the files is a prerequisite before downloading any title, and EA FC 24 is no different. The size of the files varies based on the method you opt for when pre-downloading the game, with it being approximately 41 GB on Steam and approximately 45 GB on the EA App.