All important EA FC 24 dates - Web app release, early access, and more

September is a big month for EA FC 24, the brand-new football game developed by Electronic Arts. This title will be a new installment in the popular FIFA series, although it won't bear the football association's name. That said, plenty of things are in store for fans over the next few weeks when it comes to the upcoming game. EA Sports has confirmed some of the most important dates related to this title for gamers to take note of.

This includes when the game goes live, when its early access starts, and more. The EA FC 24 web app's launch date was also mentioned, which will arrive before the early access goes live. Based on all the information available until now, here are all the important dates players should keep in mind.

EA FC 24 important dates in September

September 15 saw the release of the full database of this game, which came after some reveals made by EA Sports. Players can now access the overalls and key stats of all the cards that will be present in this year's release on FC 24's website or third-party sites. The next big date to keep in mind is September 19, when the streamer community will be able to access their copies.

This is an exclusive opportunity that is reserved for big-time content creators. While most fans will have to wait longer to play the title, they will be able to catch all their favorite streamers playing this game on platforms like Kick and Twitch. After that is the release of the web app on September 20.

Anyone who has played FIFA 23 Ultimate Team will be able to access it, and the developers haven't made it not mandatory to own an EA FC 24 copy to do so. One can choose to carry over their progress after the game's launch by using the same account. This process will be universal for users on all platforms.

Those who have purchased the Ultimate Edition will be able to start playing the game from September 22, when its early access goes live. Additionally, the 10-hour trial offered with EA Play membership will also be activated on the same date.

This will then be followed by the full release that takes place on September 29. All those who have acquired the Standard Edition of this game will be able to start their EA FC 24 journey on that day.

Do note that owners of all editions can download their copies in advance. At the time of writing, the files are available for the PC and Xbox users.