FIFA 23 Marquee Matchups SBC (September 14) - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

EA has released a new Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23, making it one of the final iterations of this challenge. This title is nearing its end, with EA FC 24 set for launch next week. The recurring Squad Building Challenge is usually quite useful for FUT players looking to snag some good packs without spending much. However, with this football season and FIFA 23 coming to an end soon, lower-value SBCs such as this may be overlooked by a majority of FIFA 23 players.

Marquee Matchups is among the few weekly recurring inclusions that offer a steady stream of content for Ultimate Team enthusiasts. On top of bringing fresh challenges every Thursday, the SBC is also themed around football matches from around the world, giving players a sense of connection to their favorite teams.

This article is a short guide to completing FIFA 23's latest challenge efficiently and lists all its requirements and fodder costs to help you determine whether it is worth completing.

One of the final Marquee Matchups SBC before EA FC 24 comes out is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Marquee Matchups SBCs are themed around upcoming fixtures, and this week FIFA 23 players have to complete four tasks that commemorate matches from the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, and this weekend's clash between Inter Milan and AC Milan.

Without further ado, here are the requirements that need to be met within a week to get this challenge's rewards, with the cost of fodder for each task listed below.

Task 1: Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen

# of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

# of players from Bundesliga in the squad: Minimum of 1

# of clubs in the squad: Minimum of 4

# of nationalities: Maximum of 6

Squad rating: Minimum of 75

Total squad chemistry points: Minimum of 14

Estimated cost of fodder: 4,000 to 4,500 FUT Coins across all platforms

Reward: Gold Players Pack

Task 2: Valencia v Atletico Madrid

# of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

# of players from La Liga Santander in the squad: Minimum of 2

Same league #: Minimum of 2

Same club #: Minimum of 3

Rare Cards in the squad: Minimum of 1

Squad rating: Minimum of 77

Total squad chemistry points: Minimum of 18

Estimated cost of fodder: 4,200 to 5,200 FUT Coins across all platforms

Reward: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Task 3: West Ham v Manchester City

# of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

# of players from West Ham + # of players from Manchester City in the squad: Minimum of 2

# of English players in the squad: Minimum of 3

Same league #: Minimum of 3

# of Rare Cards: Minimum of 2

Squad rating: Minimum of 79

Total squad chemistry points: Minimum of 22

Estimated cost of fodder: 5,400 to 6,300 FUT Coins across all platforms

Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

Task 4: Inter Milan v AC Milan

# of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

# of players from Inter Milan in the squad: Minimum of 1

# of players from Portugal in the squad: Minimum of 1

Same league #: Maximum of 4

# of Rare Cards: Minimum of 3

Squad rating: Minimum of 81

Total squad chemistry points: Minimum of 26

Estimated cost of fodder: 6,500 to 7,500 FUT Coins across all platforms

Reward: Premium Gold Players Pack

Analysis: Is the Marquee Matchups SBC worth it?

FIFA 23 players looking to attempt the Marquee Matchups SBC are recommended to finish it in its entirety. The current fodder estimation for completing all four tasks is around 20K, and those who accomplish all of them by next week will get the group reward: Rare Players Pack.

That said, with FIFA 23 Ultimate Team technically in its last week before EA FC 24 releases in early access on September 22, many might not find this challenge's rewards enticing enough. However, those who are still looking to exchange fodder can reliably complete the Marquee Matchups SBC.