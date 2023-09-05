FC Inter EA FC 24 ratings: All leaked player ratings

After an impressive season in European football that saw them compete in the finals of the UEFA Champions League, Inter are rumored to receive a massive boost in EA FC 24. The Serie A giants had several standout performers last season and impressed in both domestic and continental competitions; their leaked player ratings reflect their achievements.

EA FC 24 will soon be released worldwide for gamers to enjoy, but EA Sports is yet to reveal any information regarding player ratings. Fortunately, social media leakers have compensated for this by hinting at rumored player ratings from a wide array of teams and leagues, including the Italian powerhouse, Inter.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by Twitter/FUT Scoreboard.

Inter have had their player ratings for EA FC 24 leaked on Twitter

Despite failing to secure the Serie A or Champions League titles, losing to Napoli and Manchester City, respectively, Inter impressed global audiences with their performances. Their leaked EA FC 24 player ratings accurately depict their skills. The Milan side have bolstered their roster during the summer transfer window, and their recent signings only serve to improve their ranks.

As their star forward and most prolific goalscorer, Lautaro Martinez has received a well-deserved upgrade. Meanwhile, new recruits like Yan Sommer, Benjamin Pavard, Jan Cuadrado, and Marcus Thuram also possess impressive attributes that will make them viable on the virtual pitch.

What are the leaked player ratings for Inter in EA FC 24?

Based on the latest leak by FUT Scoreboard on Twitter, these are the leaked player ratings for the former Serie A champions:

Player Name Leaked EA FC 24 rating Lautaro Martinez 87 Nicolo Barella 86 Alessandro Bastoni 85 Hakan Calhanoglu 85 Yan Sommer 84 Francesco Acerbi 83 Benjamin Pavard 83 Federico Dimarco 82 Denzel Dumfries 81 Henrikh Mkhitaryan 81 Jan Cuadrado 80 Matteo Darmian 80 Marcus Thuram 79 Carlos Augusto 79

Based on these leaked ratings, Inter will field a formidable side in the much-anticipated football-simulation title. Their run in the UEFA Champions League has earned them several upgrades in key areas, including the likes of Lautaro Martinez, Alessandro Bastoni, Hakan Calhanoglu, and Federico Dimarco.

While their new signings like Yan Sommer and Jan Cuadrado have been downgraded, they will still be viable on the virtual pitch. Players like Martinez, Nicolo Barella, Cuadrado, and Bastoni will be the standout performers due to their pace and all-round attributes.

Ultimate Team enthusiasts will be eager to obtain these players for their squads, and their stats will be further boosted if they receive any special cards over the course of the game cycle.