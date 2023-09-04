Napoli EA FC 24 ratings: All players' possible ratings leaked

Defending Serie A champions Napoli are the latest football club whose EA FC 24 ratings have been leaked on social media. The information comes from reliable leaker FUT Scoreboard, who shared the news on their Twitter account. The Neopolitan club adds to the long list of popular teams whose player ratings have been leaked online prior to the official reveal from publishers EA Sports.

Most fans expect the official ratings to arrive during the second and third week of September prior to the game's early access on September 22. While EA Sports might have stayed tight-lipped with their numbers, the leaks have emboldened the community with hints. If the rumors regarding Napoli's ratings are true, they could be an indomitable force in EA FC 24.

All Napoli player ratings in EA FC 24

Napoli had a tremendous 2022-23, where the Italian club managed to win their first Serie A title in over three decades. Additionally, they had a wonderful time in the European competitions despite bowing out in the quarter-finals. Nevertheless, some of their players are set to receive massive boosts due to their brilliant performances.

Victor Osimhen - 88

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia - 86

Giovani Di Lorenzo - 85

Stanislas Lobotka - 84

Zambo Anguissa - 83

Alex Meret - 83

Piotr Zielenski - 82

Matteo Politano - 81

Ami Rrahmani - 81

Mario Lui - 81

Giacomo Raspadori - 79

Olivera - 78

Jesper Lindstrom - 77

Juan Jesus - 75

Leo Ostigard - 73

Overall, most of the names in Napoli's colors have received boosts to their overall ratings in EA FC 24. The biggest buff comes in the way of Kvaratskhelia, who was only a 74-rated card in FIFA 23. His rise to fame has been mercurial, which also sheds light on the development of Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen.

The Italian club hasn't made too many signings in the summer, although Danish footballer Lindstrom is a highly talented acquisition from the Bundesliga. Readers are advised to wait for the official release before drawing any conclusions.