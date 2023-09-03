Arsenal EA FC 24 ratings: All players' possible ratings leaked

Arsenal FC has become the latest football club whose probable EA FC 24 overall ratings have been leaked online. It was shared on Twitter by reliable leaker FUT Scorecard, the Gunners adding to the list of Premier League clubs whose ratings have been leaked. In fact, they become the third club, after Manchester United and Manchester City, to have the possible key stats and overalls of their players shared online.

So far, EA Sports hasn't officially revealed any of the overalls of any footballer set to appear in EA FC 24. However, thanks to leaks and rumors on social media, the community has an idea of what to expect. If the leaked stats are true, Arsenal could be a wonderful choice for most players across all the different game modes.

All possible Arsenal player ratings in EA FC 24

Arsenal had a brilliant 2022-23 season, finishing second in the Premier League. There were periods of time when it seemed they could end up as English champions before Manchester City came back strongly.

Nevertheless, their players' performances last season seem to have resulted in boosts for certain cards.

The following are their reported ratings in the upcoming game:

Martin Odegaard - 87

Bukayo Saka - 86

Declan Rice - 85

Thomas Partey - 85

Gabriel Jesus - 84

Gabriel Martinelli - 84

Gabriel Megalhaes - 84

Aaron Ramsdale - 84

William Saliba - 83

Kai Havertz - 82

Leandro Trossard - 81

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 80

Jurien Timber - 79

Emile Smith Rowe - 78

Arsenal has a treasure trove of young talents who could have amazing potential in EA FC 24. According to the leak, club captain Martin Odegaard is the highest-rated card at 87, while new signing Declan Rice will have an overall of 85. Youngster Bukayo Saka has received a fantastic boost to his overall from FIFA 23, thanks to his brilliant performance last season.

It remains to be seen if the leaked ratings turn out to be true or not. It won't be long before EA Sports starts handing out details of the overalls and ratings of all footballers set to appear in the upcoming title.