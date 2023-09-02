Manchester City EA FC 24 ratings: All players' ratings leaked

In the latest sequence of in-game rumors, English giant Manchester City had its player ratings in EA FC 24 leaked online. Ahead of the official reveal by EA Sports, reliable leaker FUT Scoreboard has provided details regarding the overalls of all the stars banked on the blue side of Manchester. If the rumors are true, some of the footballers will be hot favorites in the community.

Manchester City finally managed to become the first English club since Manchester United to complete the treble last season. Naturally, several of its starters are set to receive a buff to their overalls and stats in EA FC 24. According to the rumors, the club will have two of the three highest-rated male footballers in the upcoming iteration.

All Manchester City player ratings in EA FC 24 (rumored)

Despite winning a treble, Manchester City hasn't settled down with its existing squad and has made some brilliant signings. Most of the new transfers are centered around young talents who can become the superstars of tomorrow.

Erling Haaland - 91

Kevin De Bruyne - 91

Ruben Dias - 89

Rodri - 89

Ederson - 88

Bernardo Silva - 88

Phil Foden - 85

Jack Grealist - 85

John Stones - 85

Kyle Walker - 84

Manuel Akanji - 82

Josko Gvardiol - 82

Nathan Ake - 81

Matheus Nunes - 79

Jeremy Doku - 77

On one end of the spectrum lies the duo of Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne, who are reported to be the highest-rated cards in EA FC 24. They share the spot with PSG's Kylian Mbappe and Alexia Putellas. They're followed closely by Ruben Dias and Rodri, with the latter's goal allowing Manchester City to land the treble.

The trio of City's new signings - Gvardiol, Doku, and Nunes, are all names who can be great choices in Career Mode. All three are young and extremely talented, and they could be developed a lot.

Bernardo Silva and Ederson are wonderful cards as well, with the former being a favorite of Ultimate Team users due to his performance on the meta. Readers are still advised to wait for the official ratings reveal of EA FC 24 before drawing any conclusions.