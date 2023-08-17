Manchester City vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th August 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Newcastle United take on Pep Guardiola's impressive Manchester City side in an interesting encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Manchester City vs Newcastle United Preview

Newcastle United are currently at the top of the Premier League standings and have been in exceptional form in recent weeks. The Magpies thrashed Aston Villa by a comprehensive 5-1 margin in their previous game and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The home side won the UEFA Super Cup against Sevilla on penalties and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Manchester City vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester City have a slight historical edge over Newcastle United and have won 75 out of the 188 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Newcastle United's 72 victories.

Manchester City have lost only one of their last 31 matches against Newcastle United in the Premier League, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 2-1 margin away from home in January 2019.

Manchester City have won their last seven matches at home against Newcastle United in the Premier League, scoring 48 goals and conceding only seven goals in the process.

Manchester City have found the back of the net in each of their last 29 games against Newcastle United in the Premier League - an active record for one team against another team in the competition.

Manchester City vs Newcastle United Prediction

Manchester City have an exceptional squad at their disposal and have added yet another trophy to their cabinet this week. The Cityzens are yet to hit their stride this season and could be prone to the occasional error in the coming weeks.

Newcastle United made a stellar start to their league campaign and have grown in stature over the past year. Manchester City are the better team on paper, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-2 Newcastle United

Manchester City vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Erling Haaland to score - Yes