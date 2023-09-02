Bayern Munich EA FC 24 ratings: All players' ratings leaked

Bayern Munich has become the latest football club whose player ratings for EA FC 24 have now been leaked online. The latest information comes from reliable leaker FUT Scoreboard, who has shared the data across Twitter. If the rumors are to be believed, the German giant will have a healthy blend of global superstars and young prodigies.

Bayern Munich has been a rampant force in the last decade, and they're one of the hallowed foundations of European football. The record German champions have won several European honors as well, which features multiple UEFA Champions League.

They boast one of the best squads in world football that includes both German and global superstars. If the rumored ratings are true, they will have one of the best teams to pick from in EA FC 24.

All Bayern Munich player ratings in EA FC 24

Bayern Munich already had an amazing squad in FIFA 23, which has been further reinforced by the transfers they have made in the recent window. Despite the late drama surrounding the moves of Joao Palhinha and Arnel Bella-Kotchap, the Bavarians will be a mighty challenge for any player in the game.

Expand Tweet

Harry Kane - 90

Joshua Kimmich - 88

Manuel Neuer - 87

Jamal Musiala - 86

Matthijs De Ligt - 86

Kingsley Coman - 85

Leon Goretzka - 85

Thomas Muller - 84

Serge Gnabry - 84

Leroy Sane - 84

Kim Min Jae - 84

Alphonso Davies - 83

Raphael Gurreiro - 82

Dayot Upamecano - 82

Harry Kane, who switched from Tottenham Hotspurs for a princely sum, will be the highest-rated Bayern Munich star in EA FC 24. He is also the only name in the squad who will be part of the 90-overall club. He is followed closely by Joshua Kimmich with an overall of 88.

Thomas Muller is about to receive a major nerf to his rating from what it was in FIFA 23. It's more or less along the expected lines at 84, whereas new signing Kim Min Jae will boast an overall 84, too.

Young wunderkind Jamal Musiala is about to receive a major buff to his overall in EA FC 24, following an excellent season in Munich. Readers are advised to wait for the official release before drawing any conclusions.