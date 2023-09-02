When will EA FC 24 web app release? Exploring all news and rumors

The web app has been a trusted companion for fans of the FIFA series over the last few years, and EA FC 24 will retain this feature if recent rumors and news are to be believed. EA Sports might have dropped the FIFA tag and underwent a brand switch, but players will likely get access to the web and companion apps soon. Barring a swift change in plans, the two tools will be made available prior to the early access dates in September.

The web app is an extension of the base game and comes in handy for lovers of Ultimate Team. It allows them to tinker with their squads, access the markets, and more without opening the game. While this tool requires a browser, the companion app enables players to do the same on their phones. If the rumors are true, EA FC 24 players won't have to wait long.

EA FC 24 web app's rumored release date

The pre-season for EA FC 24 has officially begun with Season 9 in FIFA 23, which allows players to grind for additional goodies that will be available in the upcoming release. EA Sports has also conducted several demos, showcasing the main features arriving in the full release. According to news and rumors, the web app will be released on September 20, followed by the companion app on the next day.

Unless there are delays, players will have their hands on both tools ahead of early access, which commences on September 22. This early access will be available to everyone who has purchased the Ultimate Edition. Those who opt for the EA Play trial and are subscribed to EA Play Pro can also join the proceedings on the same day.

In other words, players will have full access to both tools before beginning their Ultimate Team journey. In fact, they will be able to complete different SBCs, trade cards, and open packs even before EA FC 24 arrives on all platforms.

It will be interesting to learn if EA Sports improves the web and companion apps. Over the years, the developers have added plenty of useful features, but not without scathing criticism from the community. With a brand new start for the franchise, players will hope the upcoming game and its assistance tools will deliver on expectations.