EA Sports launches Preseason Re-release players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, featuring 99 Cristiano Ronaldo and more

The Preseason promo has officially begun in Ultimate Team, and EA Sports has added a brand new batch of re-released FIFA 23 players into packs, including a 99-rated FUTTIES Cristiano Ronaldo. This is possibly the most enticing and overpowered batch of special cards to be launched a second time, eclipsing the three batches of FUTTIES Best Of items.

The theme surrounding this Preseason event is an intriguing one, allowing gamers to complete SBCs and objectives to earn rewards in FIFA 23 as well as for EA FC 24's Ultimate Team. The unique nature of this promo will definitely keep gamers engaged for a few days, especially with items like 99 FUTTIES Cristiano Ronaldo being added to packs for a second time.

FUTTIES Cristiano Ronaldo spearheads the Preseason Re-release roster in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The FUTTIES promo was a massive success in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, keeping fans engaged and entertained over a six-week period by providing them with a lot of content. Now, EA Sports has added to the longevity of this game by introducing the Preseason promo.

Expand Tweet

A host of different promos are featured in this roster of re-released players, covering multiple events over the course of this game's cycle.

This includes items from the recently concluded FUTTIES series, Team of the Season players, and various versions of Icons.

Which are the best players included in the Preseason Re-release roster of FIFA 23?

This is arguably the most expansive and overpowered batch of players to be released at once since FIFA 23's release. The FUTTIES promo introduced multiple elite-tier cards that re-defined the meta of this game, and this Preseason Re-release roster contains most of these incredible items, including:

Cristiano Ronaldo (FUTTIES): 99

Robert Lewandowski (Team of the Season): 97

Kylian Mbappe (Team of the Season): 97

Jude Bellingham (Team of the Season): 97

Angel Di Maria (FUTTIES): 97

Yaya Toure (FUTTIES): 97

Julian Alvarez (FUTTIES): 97

Saeed Al-Owairan (FUTTIES): 97

Joe Gomez (FUTTIES): 97

Ronaldinho (TOTY Icon): 95

Ruud Gullit (TOTY Icon): 94

Based on this lineup, gamers will be eager to open as many packs as possible to obtain some of these elusive items.

99-rated Cristiano Ronaldo was released during the very first week of the FUTTIES event in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, which was before the arrival of repeatable Upgrade SBCs. This made that card an extremely rare commodity, with it going extinct at a price range of 15 million coins.