EA Sports releases FUTTIES Team 6 in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team; Robert Lewandowski receives 99-rated version

The sixth roster of FUTTIES players is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with Polish marksman Robert Lewandowski headlining the squad with a stunning 99-rated version. This is also the first instance of two 99-rated FUTTIES players being featured in the same lineup, as PSG shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma has also received an incredible card.

FUTTIES has been an incredible way to bring the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team game cycle to a conclusion, providing gamers with more fresh and entertaining content than ever before to grind daily. With players like 99 Robert Lewandowski and 99 Donnarumma added to the game during the event, there is always room to make more upgrades to any FUT squad.

FC Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski headlines FUTTIES Team 6 in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Before the FUTTIES event, only two 99-rated players were in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. However, the fan-favorite promo has introduced 99-rated items weekly, with Robert Lewandowski and Gianluigi Donnarumma being the latest inclusions. These special cards have received significant boosts that could make them the best in their respective positions.

With this possibly being the final week of the event, EA Sports has ended it on a high note, with arguably the most overpowered roster of FUTTIES players being up for grabs.

Which players are included in FIFA 23 FUTTIES Team 6?

Similar to previous rosters, this lineup combines regular FUTTIES, Premium FUTTIES, and FUTTIES Heroes. These are the prominent names featured on the squad list:

Robert Lewandowski: 99

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 99

Claudio Marchisio: 98

Paolo Dybala: 98

Abedi Pele: 98

Ivan Cordoba: 97

Sergio Busquets: 97

Landon Donovan: 96

Fred: 96

Jack Grealish: 96

Wlodzimierz Smolarek: 96

Not only is this the first FUTTIES squad to feature two 99-rated players, but it also features an unprecedented number of 98-rated athletes, with the likes of Paolo Dybala, Abedi Pele, and Claudio Marchisio staking their claim as some of the best players in the entire game.

Newly transferred players like Sergio Busquets and Fred are also included on the roster, with the former receiving a 97-rated item that eclipses his fan-favorite End of an Era version that was released earlier during the year to commemorate his legacy with FC Barcelona.