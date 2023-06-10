FIFA 23 Sergio Busquets End of an Era SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

The Sergio Busquets End of an Era SBC is now a part of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team and offers an excellent item to all players for their respective squads. There has been plenty of great items that have been released as part of the Team of the Season promo. Most of them, however, are hard to obtain because you need to be lucky to find them in packs. Thankfully, the Sergio Busquets card offered by this challenge can be acquired just by completing FIFA 23's new challenge.

Before attempting this SBC, however, one must determine how many coins they'll need to spend on fodder items that can be used in it. The best way to predict your expenses involves analyzing the Sergio Busquets End of an Era SBC's tasks in FIFA 23.

How to complete Sergio Busquets End of an Era SBC in FIFA 23

EA Sports has included two separate tasks in this SBC, each with its own set of requirements. To unlock the special card, you must complete both of them before this challenge expires. Here are the tasks in question:

Task 1 - Tactical Emulation

# of players from FC Barcelona: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 86

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - LaLiga

# of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 88

# of players in the squad: 11

The Sergio Busquets End of an Era SBC will cost you about 230,000 FUT coins to complete if you get all the necessary fodder from FIFA 23's FUT market. Since this is a substantial amount, you can reduce it by using cards already available in your Ultimate Team collection.

The Sergio Busquets End of an Era SBC is available for the next 13 days as of writing (June 10). Before this challenge expires, you can grind FIFA 23 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. Based on your weekly performances, these will reward you with different packs. You can open them to get cards that can be used to complete this new SBC.

If you're lucky, you might also end up getting a TOTS item from packs obtained from Squad Battles and Division Rivals.

FIFAUTeam @FIFAUTeam New EOAE Player

95 Sergio Busquets

fifauteam.com/fifa-23-end-of… New EOAE Player95 Sergio Busquets 🔵 New EOAE Player🇪🇸 95 Sergio Busquetsfifauteam.com/fifa-23-end-of… https://t.co/q7IjvzqmYE

Alternatively, there are several objectives and resource-item challenges in FIFA 23 that you can grind to get fodder that can be used in the Sergio Busquets SBC. Some of them can be completed multiple times as well. The aforementioned game modes and challenges are a great way to get high-rated cards without actually spending any coins.

After completing the new SBC, you'll get a 95-rated CDM item will amazing stats and attributes. The card is well worth the cost of this challenge and will be a valuable addition to any squad.

