Vincent Kompany EA FC 24 ratings: Possible overall and key stats leaked

Vincent Kompany will be making his comeback in the FIFA series for the first time post retirement, and EA FC 24 is going to include a Hero item of the legendary Belgian. While the card will release later after launch, reliable leaker FUT Scorecard has already shared a healthy amount of information via their X (formerly Twitter) account. This not includes the card's dynamic image, but it also shows the overall and key stats. If the rumors turn out to be true, there could be an incredible amount of demand for the item later on in Ultimate Team.

Hero cards are a staple of Ultimate Team, and they won't be any different the EA Sports' upcoming title. These are special items of footballers who are no longer actively playing, and have retired from the sport. In many ways, these are like Icons, but the way they work is slightly different. EA FC 24 will be the first time when Kompany will be included in the list of base Hero items. He could eventually become a favorite of the community based on the key stats showcased by the recent leak.

Vincent Kompany Hero card stats in EA FC 24

So far, EA Sports is yet to reveal any official stats and overalls of EA FC 24's cards. Thanks to the community leaks, players have been able to get glimpses of what they can expect to see in the near future. Here are the stats of Vincent Kompany's Hero item that has been leaked online by FUT Scorecard.

Overall: 88

Position: CB

Pace: 80

Shooting: 60

Passing: 68

Dribbling: 68

Defense: 90

Physicality: 86

During his playing days, Kompany had an immense ability to outmuscle any opponent. With 86 Physicality, it won't be an easy task for any attacker to get past him, although the Belgian's 80 Pace could become an issue later in Ultimate Team when faster cards are released. The Defense rating of 90 is as good as it can get from an item whose overall is going to be 88.

It's worth noting that the UCL Hero cards, already revealed by EA Sports, could be better version of the base Hero cards. However, this leaked card could be a strong defensive unit for many players in EA FC 24.