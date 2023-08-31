EA FC 24 Top 50 Ratings: All players' ratings leaked

EA FC 24's official ratings might not have been released yet, but a recent leak has revealed the overall ratings of what would be the top-50 footballers in the upcoming release. The latest leak appears from FUT Zone via reliable leaker FUT Scorecard, who shared the list on their Twitter account. If the rumors turn out to be true, there's certainly some interesting upgrades and downgrades to explore.

In many ways, EA FC 24 will be a completely new experience as EA Sports drops the FIFA tag for the first time. It's not just a name change, as the earlier deep dive trailers have showcased some of the major changes coming to this year's gameplay. While EA Sports is yet to start the official reveal of player ratings, the community can now have a fair idea of what to expect.

All EA FC 24 players in the top 50 ratings

In EA FC 24, female footballers will be able to play alongside their male counterparts for the first time in Ultimate Team. Naturally, the top 50 list will have several big names from the world of women's football as well.

Mbappe - 91 Haaland - 91 De Bruyne - 91 Putellas - 91 Messi - 90 Kerr - 90 Lewandowski - 90 Kane - 90 Benzema - 90 Courtois - 90 Hansen - 90 Bonmati - 90 Ter Stegen - 89 Neymar Jr - 89 Casemiro - 89 Van Dijk - 89 Dias - 89 Morgan - 89 Alisson - 89 Hegerberg - 89 Diani - 89 Rodri - 89 Mapi Leon - 89 Vinicius Jr - 89 Salah - 89 Griezmann - 88 Ederson - 88 Oblak - 88 Fernandes - 88 Kimmich - 88 Bernardo - 88 Popp - 88 Debinha - 88 Paredes - 88 Renard - 88 Reiten - 88 Osimhen - 88 Guijarro - 88 Valverde - 88 Endler - 88 Katoto - 88 Smith - 88 Neuer - 87 Son - 87 Modric - 87 Marquinhos - 87 Maignan - 87 Ødegaard - 87 De Jong - 87 Martinez - 87

Like in FIFA 23, EA Sports FC's top spot will be shared between multiple footballers. Spaniard Alexis Putellas will be sharing the top spot with Kylian Mbappe, Kevin De Bruyne, and Erling Haaland.

There are multiple superstars from women's football who are part of the top 50 in EA FC 24. It remains to be seen if the official release will have the same ratings and overall as the rumors.