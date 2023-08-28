Have EA FC 24 ratings been revealed? Exploring all leaks and rumors

A recent leak on social media has hinted at the identity of some of the highest-rated players in EA FC 24, including both male and female footballers. This has sparked the interest of the community on Twitter, with gamers wondering whether EA Sports has officially revealed these ratings and attributes or if these leaks are based purely on speculation.

A section of the playerbase is also theorizing that these ratings are based on data provided in the closed beta, which often comprises placeholder attributes that are subject to change over time. This puts the credibility of these leaks under question, as information from the closed beta cannot be considered reliable.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak from Twitter/FUT Scoreboard.

EA Sports has not released any official ratings for EA FC 24

The official ratings reveal for each title in the now-rebranded FIFA series was always a big occasion, and one can expect the same for the latest EA FC 24 game. EA Sports gradually reveals the ratings of the best footballers in the sport, counting down from the lower ranks and building their way up to the top 10. However, this process is yet to begin for the upcoming title.

The Twitter/FUT Scoreboard leak is purely speculative and provides little evidence to back it up, like most leaks regarding the much-anticipated game. However, the source has been rather reliable during FIFA 23 when it comes to rumors and speculation regarding new content, making the player ratings rather interesting.

Which player ratings have been leaked for EA FC 24?

FUT Scoreboard recently took to Twitter to reveal the ratings of footballers ranked 50-41, including both male and female football players. With both sides coming together on the same pitch in the upcoming title, gamers will be curious to learn about this integration in Ultimate Team.

These are the ratings that have been leaked so far:

Marie-Antoinette Katoto: 88

Sophia Smith: 88

Manuel Neuer: 87

Heung Min Son: 87

Luka Modric: 87

Marquinhos: 87

Mike Maignan: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Frenkie De Jong: 87

Lautaro Martinez: 87

The key stats for both Katoto and Sophia Smith herald a promising future for female football, especially within the realm of EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. Smith, in particular, possesses some incredible attributes and will be a lethal attacking threat on the virtual pitch with her 93 pace, 85 shooting, and 88 dribbling.

This roster also features some massive surprises, especially with the likes of Manuel Neuer, Luka Modric, and Heung Min Son receiving significant downgrades despite being some of the most reputable and consistent performers in the world of football. With such massive changes being rumored, gamers will be eager for EA Sports to officially reveal the ratings for confirmation.