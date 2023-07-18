EA FC 24 rating predictions: All possible Real Madrid player ratings

With the hype surrounding the upcoming EA FC 24 title building up, gamers will be curious about the player ratings for arguably the biggest club in European football: Real Madrid. The Los Blancos are amongst the most successful and prestigious sides in the sport, and their legacy attracts some of the best athletes as well. With so many talented individuals at the club, their player ratings are always impressive.

Despite not having the best 2022/23 season by their own lofty standards, Real Madrid still saw their fair share of success. They won the Copa Del Rey title, reached the Semi-Finals of the Champions League and finished second in La Liga. After a rather tumultuous campaign, their roster has gone through some major changes this summer, which will be reflected in EA FC 24 as well.

Real Madrid could have one of the best lineups in EA FC 24

Despite failing to retain their UEFA Champions League and La Liga titles last season, Real Madrid are still regarded as one of the most formidable sides in the sport. While they lost their talismanic striker Karim Benzema this summer, they have made up for it by securing other significant signings.

The most notable signing for the Los Blancos this summer has been the arrival of Jude Bellingham. The English youngster is considered to be one of the most talented midfielders in the world and is prominently featured on the cover of the Ultimate Edition of EA FC 24. He joins the likes of Brahim Diaz, Fran Garcia. and Arda Guler in the lineup of youngsters to be added to the Real Madrid roster.

Real Madrid players are always highly-rated on the virtual pitch

Based on their ratings in FIFA 23 and their performances last season, these could potentially be the player ratings for the La Liga giants in EA FC 24:

Thibaut Courtois: 90

Vinicius Junior: 88

Toni Kroos: 87

Jude Bellingham: 87

Luka Modric: 87

Antonio Rudiger: 86

Federico Valverde: 86

Eder Militao: 85

David Alaba: 84

Aurelien Tchouameni: 83

Dani Carvajal: 83

Rodrygo: 83

Brahim Diaz: 81

Eduardo Camavinga: 81

Nacho Fernandez: 80

Arda Guler: 76

Andriy Lunin: 74

If these ratings prove to be accurate, the Spanish side will once again be one of the most popular clubs amongst fans of offline gameplay and online seasons. The likes of Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham are prominently featured on the promotional material for the upcoming game, which is a good indication of their overall ratings in EA FC 24, especially after their stellar campaigns last season.

Featuring a seamless blend of experienced veterans and young blood, this Real Madrid side will be one to look out for in the future, even on the virtual pitch.